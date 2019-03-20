Happy Holi photos 2019, Download WhatsApp stickers, HD wallpapers, Holi images and pics for Facebook and Instagram: Holi is an Indian festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in India. Make this Holi memorable for your loved ones by sending them love on Whatsapp through these stickers.

Happy Holi photos 2019, Download WhatsApp stickers, HD wallpapers, Holi images and pics for Facebook and Instagram: Holi is one of the most celebrated festivals of India and Nepal and the boom the festival is also witnessed in many parts of Asia. It is widely known as the festival of colours or the festival of love. Holi signifies many important things like the arrival of spring, end of winter and the victory of good over evil. The festival is celebrated for a night and a day and starts at the full moon evening (Purnima). The first evening of Holi is known as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan and the second day on which Holi is played and celebrated is known as the Dhulendi, Rangwali Holi, Phagwah, or Dhuleti.

The celebrations for the festival start from the night of Holika Dahan. It is a ceremony in which people gather and practice religious rituals in front of a bonfire. There is a mythical belief that Holika, sister of the demon king Hiranyakashyap, was killed in the fire on the day of Holika Dahan.

On this day, kids celebrate the festival by throwing water-filled balloons on each other and playing with water guns. People play music in their streets or throw a party and gather their loved ones to celebrate Holi. Many of them visit each other’s homes to taste different hole delicacies like the gujhiya, a sweet dish made especially on Holi, and other stuff.

You can make this Holi special for the people you love by sending them these beautiful and amazing WhatsApp stickers:

Read More