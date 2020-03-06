Happy Holi Shayari in Bengali 2020, Best wishes, Holi shayari images, sms, Whatsapp status, romantic videos for girlfriend, boyfriend and best friends, to wish all your loved ones Happy Holi.

Happy Holi Shayari in Bengali 2020, Best wishes, Holi shayari images, sms, Whatsapp status, romantic videos for girlfriend, boyfriend and best friends: India celebrates the end number of festivals and one among them is Holi, the festival of colors and love. Holi is celebrated in everywhere in India with colorful rangoli and abeer, water balloons, color guns and many more. This festival is celebrated every year in the month of March but this year widespread coronavirus across the country has made many prominent clubs to cancel their celebration.

Holi signifies the victory of good deed over evil ones is nowadays celebrated not only in India but also in other countries like Nepal, South Africa, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, Mauritius, and Fiji. Holi is celebrated continuously for two days , where first day is known as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi followed by that comes Rango wali Holi.

On Holi daytime is celebrated as Rangwahi Holi where participants apply colors in powdery or liquid form on their friends and families, while in the evening they are seen wearing new dresses and visiting their loved ones. With the arrival of Holi , ladies are seen indulged in preparing sweets, snacks, gujiyas, and kanji.

Happy Holi Shayari in Bengali 2020, Best wishes, Holi shayari images, sms, Whatsapp status, romantic videos:

Kotoi Swapno Dekhechilo

Tomay Mon Cheyechilo

Hese Hridoy Bolechilo

Tomakei Se Chai

Aj Swapno Mritopray

Hridoy Je Bhenge Jai

Tomai Chere Onno Kichu

E Mon Nahi Chay.

Happy Holi & Suvo Dol Jatra..

Raat Er Khamoshi Raas Ase Na;

Amar Chaya Ekhon Amar Paas Ase Na;

Kichu Ase To Bas Tomar Yaad;

Jeta Ek Poloker Jonno Amar Thake Dure Jai Na.

aj hokna rong fakase, tomar amar akashe, chand-er hasi jotoi hok

na klanto, bristi asuk ba naiba ashuk, jhor uthuk ba naiba uthuk, ful futuk naiba futuk, aj BOSONTO….

lal, nil, sobuj eri mela bosechhe…. aj dol,

dol-e onek onek moja koro, kachher manush ke niye, happy holi.

Jivnachya watewar Kalyanche bandh futun jatat,

Wahun jate sahwasache pani,

Tarihi Maitricha Ankur tag dharun rahto…

Karan bhijat rahtat tya Aathavani

HAPPY HOLI

Na jena na suna kokhono,Diyo nako mon.

Na jena na suna kokhono,Diyo nako mon.

Valo kore aage take jane nao, Sa Kamon Doron.

Aabeg ta komia aalap ta jomia aage jena nao tar vator goron..

Pore dio Mon!

Happy Holi Shayari Images for 2020