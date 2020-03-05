Happy Holi Shayari in English, Best wishes, Holi shayari images, sms, Whatsapp status, romantic videos for girlfriend, boyfriend and best friends: The festival of Holi is around the corner here are the most heartfelt Holi wishes for you to send to your loved ones.

Happy Holi Shayari in English, Best wishes, Holi shayari images, sms, Whatsapp status, romantic videos for girlfriend, boyfriend and best friends: The festival of colors Holi is celebrated each in the month of march with color, sweets and other festivities in India and rest of the world, that serves as a reminder to everyone that true devotion will save everyone against all evil like Prahlad was saved from the fire because he had true devotion for Lord Vishnu.

Holi is celebrated each year to celebrate the spirit of Prahlad that rejuvenates everyone’s faith by Holika Dahan and then celebrating with colors, everyone makes merry by painting each other in colors and then feasting on the traditional sweets like Gujia’s and Laddo’s and drinking Thandai.

Holi is an indigenous festival that came out of the Indian culture and has now gained a great deal of popularity around the world.

Holi has become one of the most popular Indian festivals around the globe with tourists from all over the world traveling to India around this time to celebrate Holi with and in Indian traditions, while many come just to see the celebration with most popular Holi celebration being visited by tourists being the Holi celebration of Vrindavan and Banaras.

Happy Holi Shayari in English, Best wishes, Holi shayari images, sms, Whatsapp status and romantic videos:

Holi is the day to express love with colors.

It is time to show affection.

All the colors that are on you are of love.

Holi is a time to reach out with the colors of joy.

It is time to love and forgive.

It is time to express the happiness of being loved and to be loved through colors.

Holi is the time to unwind,

De-stress and bond with sweets, thandai and colors.

Happy Holi

May God paint the canvas of your life

with the most beautiful Colors.

May he Sprinkle Peace, luck,

Success and Joy at every Step

Happy Holi!

On this joyous day

Sending you my warm wishes

May fun-filled exciting moments Be with you.

Happy Holi

Red for love,

green for prosperity,

orange for success and pink for happiness.

May God Bless you and your family with all these colors,

Happy Holi

Peace from white, Power from red, Knowledge from yellow, Development from green, Love from pink..

May this Holi add all colors in your life

Holi is the apt time to break the ice,

renew relationships and link yourself with those that you wanted to with a bit of color.

Let the colors of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness.

Wishing you a Holi filled with sweet moments and colorful memories to cherish forever…

Happy Holi

