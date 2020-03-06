Happy Holi Shayari in Hindi, Best wishes, Holi shayari images, sms, Whatsapp status, romantic videos for girlfriend, boyfriend and best friends: Wish your loved ones with the best Holi Shayari Images, SMS, Whatsapp status, romantic videos and make their festival special.

Happy Holi Shayari in Hindi, Best wishes, Holi shayari images, sms, Whatsapp status, romantic videos for girlfriend, boyfriend and best friends: As soon as the days are moving toward one of the most loved and celebrated festival, Holi the fever of it, is taking over the people. Holi is said to be a prosperous festival that brings happiness to one’s life, it is a way for the people to rejoin with their family and friends and to take a break from their routine life.

Holi is a festival of colors and the tradition of throwing colors to others is claimed to be originated from Krishna’s era when her mother Yashoda told her to play Holi with Radha. However, the main Holi is celebrated because of Holika, a demon who was burned in her own fire by Lord Vishnu to save Prahlad.

The people start whishing their loved ones days before Holi, so, if you also want to wish someone special and are not able to find the best wishes, Holi Shayari Images, SMS, Whatsapp status and romantic videos then you are at right place. we have got a plethora of options for you. Here are some of the best wishes, Holi Shayari Images, SMS, Whatsapp status, romantic videos for girlfriend, boyfriend and best friends.

Also Read: Happy Holi Whatsapp Status Video Download: Latest Holi songs, wishes, greetings, SMS, best and romantic Whatsapp Status

Happy Holi wishes images, messages in English: Best Happy Holi 2020 Whatsapp status, Wallpapers & SMS

Happy Holi Shayari in Hindi, Best wishes, Holi shayari images, sms, Whatsapp status, romantic videos for girlfriend, boyfriend and best friends:

Holi Shayari SMS and Whatsapp Status in Hindi:

गुझिया की महक आने से पहले

रंगों में रंगने से पहले

होली के नशे में डूबने से पहले

हम आपसे कहते है

हैप्पी होली सबसे पहले खा के गुजिया पीके भंग

लगा के थोड़ा थोड़ा सा रंग

बजा के ढोलक और मृदंग

खेले होली हम तेरे संग लाल – ताकत

हरा – समृद्धि

नारंगी – जोश

गुलाबी – प्यार

नीला – वफादारी

सुनहरा – अमीरी

आपको एक रंगीन और जोशीली होली मुबारक! रंगों के त्यौहार में सभी रंगों की हो भरमार

ढेर सारी खुशियों से भरा हो आपका संसार

यही दुआ है भगवान से हमारी हर बार

होली मुबारक हो मेरे यार होली का गुलाल हो रंगों की बहार हो

गुझिया की मिठास हो एक बात ख़ास हो

सबके दिल में प्यार हो यहीअपना त्यौहार हो दिलो के मिलने का मौसम है

दूरियां मिटाने का मौसम है

होली का त्यौहार ही ऐसा है

रंगो में डूब जाने का मौसम है खुदा करे हर साल चाँद बन कर आए

दिन का उजाला शान बन के आए

कभी ना दूर हो आपके चेहरे से हंसी

ये होली का त्यौहार ऐसा मेहमान बन के आए निकलो गलियों में बना कर टोली

भिगा दो आज हर एक की झोली

कोई मुस्कुरा दे तो उसे गले लगा लो

वरना निकल लो, लगा के रंग कह के हैप्पी होली राधा के रंग और कृष्णा की पिचकारी,

प्यार के रंग से रंग दो दुनिया सारी,

ये रंग ना जाने कोई मजहब ना कोई बोली,

मुबारक हो आपको खुशियों भरी होली पूर्णिमा का चाँद, रंगो की डोली

चाँद से उसकी, चांदनी बोली

खुशियों से भरे, आपकी झोली

मुबारक हो आपको, रंग-बिरंगी होली

Happy Holi Shayari Images, Wishes and Messages for Whatsapp DP and Status

Fill the message boxes of your dear ones and also your WhatsApp status with our best Holi videos on the account of the beautiful festival, Holi. Let the other feel how much you love and care for them by whishing them on this festival and astonish them with lavishing cute wishes.

Also Read: Happy New Year 2020 quotes, wishes, messages, sms, greetings in Hindi: HD images, Gifs for WhatsApp status and DP to wish your family and friends