Happy Holi Shayari in Punjabi 2020, Best wishes, Holi shayari images, sms, Whatsapp status, romantic videos for girlfriend, boyfriend and best friends: March has arrived and has brought with it the festival of Holi, the festival of colors, win of faith over evil and most importantly a reason for all of us to celebrate and spend time with our family and loved ones while feasting on sweets and whatnot.

Holi has been one of the most vivaciously celebrated festivals in Indian culture, that colors the entire nation in happiness and joy, Holi is a two-day celebration beginning with Holik Dahan which is done remember the story of Prahlad and his triumph over evil with faith in heart for Lord Vishnu.

While the second day is reserved for the infamous play of colors for which the festival of Holi is synonymous with.

Holi has now transcended the Indian culture and is celebrated in various parts of the globe with the same zest as it is celebrated in India.

Happy Holi Shayari in Punjabi 2020, Best wishes, Holi shayari images, sms, Whatsapp status, romantic videos:

Dukh Dil Vich Luko Ke Hanju Naina Vich Pro Ke,

Tere Aan Di Udeek Asi Layi Baithe Ha,

Kar Tu Yaqen Sanu Bhul Jaan Waleya,

Asi Tere Piche Duniya Bhulai Baithe Ha.

Mosam shabab da,Nasha sharab da,

kurta janab da

rang gulal da

holi ch dekhna ki haal karange aap da

Happy Holi

Hanju Sadi Takdir,

Asi Hanjua De Wich Rul Jana,

Asi Umaran Tak Tuhanu Yaad Rakhna,

Tusi Sanu Holi Holi Pul Jana.

Chad De Ne Jiven Holi De Rang Sajna Meri Yaari Da Rang Vi Chada Layi Lagan Lag Jave Je Pakke Rang Wargi Holi Yaara Naal Ve Mana Layi!

Ranga naalo rahe rangeen jindagi tuhadi

Rangde raho eh bandagi ha sadi

Kadi na pijje pyar di holi

hove aisi happy holi

Zindagi No Sundar Suvichaar :Ek Vaar Tamari Paase Je ‘Nathi’

Teni Chinta Chhodsho To J,

Tamari Paase Je ‘Chhe’

Teno Aanand Melvi Shaksho..!

Happy Holi Shayari images in Punjabi

