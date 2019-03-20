Happy Holi Status for Whatsapp & Facebook: Are you putting up in another nation or star and contemplating how to wish Happy Holi to your loved ones? Well, we have a solution for you! Take a look at our latest collection of Happy Holi Status for Whatsapp & Facebook: Send beautiful wishes, messages, greetings to Holi Lovers.

Happy Holi Status for Whatsapp & Facebook: Holi is an auspicious festival of colours which is thoroughly lauded in the month of February or March, every year. From different coloured powers to water balloons and flowers, Holi is played with utmost fun in the northern part of India. The festival of colour and love is also famous for its delicacies like Gujia and thandai. This year, Holi also known as Holika will be lauded on March 21.

Well, If you are still contemplating on how to make your beloved ones feel special on Holi especially when you are not in town, send beautiful and lovable messages to them as a sweet gesture with a surprise box of famous Holi delicacies.

Take a look at the Happy Holi Status for Whatsapp and Facebook in order to send beautiful wishes, messages, greetings to your Holi Lovers:

Holi is the day to express love with colours. It is time to show affection. All the colours that are on you are of love!

Pichkari ki Dhar,

Gulal ki bauchar,

Apno ka pyaar,

Yahi hai yaron holi ka tyohar.

Happy Holi.

Let’s spread colours, it’s the way we spread joy and love. It’s a day to celebrate. Happy Holi.

Khuda kare har saal chand ban ke aaye

Din ka ujala shan ban ke aaye

Kabhi dur na ho apke chehre se hansi..

Ye Holi Ka tyohar aisa mehman ban k aaye.. Wish U a Happy Holi..

Holi is a special time of year to remember those who are close to our hearts with splashing colours!… Happy Holi…

Hum Aap ke dil me rahte hain,

Isliye Aap ki khabar rakhate hain.

Koi Humse pahle na Wish kar de Aapko,

Isliye hum pahle hi ” HAPPY HOLI ” kahte hai

Very Happy and Colourful Holi to U & Ur Family. I wish that this year will bring every moment of happiness.

