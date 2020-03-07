Here are Happy Holi wishes images, messages, greetings, Quotes in Bengali, Best Happy Holi 2020 Whatsapp status, Wallpapers & SMS that you can send to your loved one's.

Happy Holi wishes images, messages, greetings, Quotes in Bengali, Best Happy Holi 2020 Whatsapp status, Wallpapers & SMS: Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation and similar is the case in the state of Bengal, where Holi is one of the most extravagantly celebrated festivals of the Indian culture.

Bengal is famous for its saree’s and festivals, and rightfully so, Bengal has a distinct culture one that is Indian yet has some uniqueness of its own even its Holi celebration is different from that of the country with numerous Bengally culture traits added to it.

Holi is the festival of colors that came out of the Hindu mythology and its folk tale of Prahlad, who survived fire with the divine faith for Lord Vishnu in his heart, which also is the essence of Holi where people celebrate triumph of faith over evil by Holika Dahan and by playing color with their loved ones.

Happy Holi wishes, messages, greetings, Quotes in Bengali

Jivnachya watewar Kalyanche bandh futun jatat,

Wahun jate sahwasache pani,

Tarihi Maitricha Ankur tag dharun rahto…

Karan bhijat rahtat tya Aathavani

HAPPY HOLI

Rat Sundor Chand Utle,

Din Sundor Surjo Utle,

Sopno Sundor Puron Hole,

Jibon Sundor Tumar Moto Bondhu Thakle

Happy Holi & Suvo Dol Jatra..

Na jena na suna kokhono,Diyo nako mon.

Valo kore aage take jane nao, Sa Kamon Doron.

Aabeg ta komia aalap ta jomia aage jena nao tar vator goron..

Pore dio Mon!

Kotoi Swapno Dekhechilo

Tomay Mon Cheyechilo

Hese Hridoy Bolechilo

Tomakei Se Chai

Aj Swapno Mritopray

Hridoy Je Bhenge Jai

Tomai Chere Onno Kichu

E Mon Nahi Chay.

Happy Holi & Suvo Dol Jatra..

Tukro Kichu Kothar Majhe Aral Kora Smriti,

Botol Bondhi Jibon Jhapsa Akkriti.

Phike Jokhon Hobe Akash Urbe Jokhon Dhulo,

Porbe Mone Harano Shei Sobuj Smriti Gulo..

Happy Holi & Suvo Doljatra..

Bosonter Ei Rong Laguk Mone Prane,

Purno Hok Sob -Asha, Valobasha….

Tomake Janai Suvo Dolyatra & Happy Holi…

Happy Holi 2020 Bengali wishes images, Whatsapp status, SMS Wallpapers

