Holi is one of the purest and colorful festivals of India, It is celebrated not only in India but also in Nepal. The festival of Holi unite everyone and it symbolizes that good always win over bad. The festival is of a day and a night, on the night of the full moon the festival begins and that night is considered as the Choti Holi, the next day Holi is played with color and water. Children, as well as adults all, play Holi with a joyful mood. The colors bring out the positive emotions of all, as the colors are bright and vibrant it makes the people happy and makes them forget the sadness. Not only this, even the special food items which are specially made on the day of Holi are worth the wait. There are many famous places which are known for playing very joyful holi, like, Pushkar, Vrindavan, Mathura, etc. This day makes you respect your family members more.

The hued powder or gulal originated from Lord Krishna, who was dark in color. He wanted to show his affection towards Radha but he was stressed because of his color, so he wickedly colored Radha and made her look like himself. So this festival of Holi started with the affection of Radha and Krishna. The powder which we use to play Holi symbolizes the beginning of the spring season, it conveys us about nature. People wish their relatives, friends and family mates and often do pooja at the starting of the festival.

