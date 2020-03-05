Happy Holi wishes images, messages, in English, Best Happy Holi 2020 Whatsapp status, Wallpapers & SMS: Holi is considered as one of the most colorful festivals of India. It is one of the most celebrated festivals, which is celebrated in almost every part of the country. Holi festival is also called the festival of love as we all unite together and put color on each other. This festival lasts for a day and a night, the festival starts in the evening of a full moon day in the month of Fagun. This evening is known as Choti Hol or Holika Dahan and the next day is called Holi.holi is known by different names in different parts of the country.

Colors bring out positive emotions and make one cheerful. The vibrant colors make us forget our sadness and all the bad feelings towards the other. Holi is celebrated with full enthusiasm and joy in every part of the country. The very many known places for playing Holi in Mathura, Pushkar, Vrindavan, Barsana, etc. The rituals start when a Bonfire is lighted up on the day of Choti Holi, this bonfire symbolizes that good always wins over bad.

On the next day, Holi is played with colors, waters with families and friends. In the morning pooja is offered to god and then the children run around splashing water on each other and throwing water balloons. On this day there is no difference between the adults and children as on Holi adults start behaving like kids. They rub color on each other’s faces and use water guns to splash water. Holi is a festival which shows that it’s always good over bad. this festival makes you love and respect your elders and family members more. The people even wait to have a special dish which is made on the festival of Holi.We wish you a Happy Holi

