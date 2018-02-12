Hug day will be celebrated on Monday, February 12, 2018. The excitement of Hug day is to get into our beloved arms. A hug conveys more than without uttering a word, it is also celebrated among friends. A hug conveys more than without uttering a word, it is also celebrated between friends and everyone who is special to us in life. On this day you can send SMS, WhatsApp quotes which you can send to your loved ones, it can include your family friends, in order to just let them know how much you cherish them just send them a sweet message of love so they will cherish your sweet gesture.

Hug day is the most important day and makes your beloved to believe how important they are to you. They expect every favour, love, honesty from you. Hugs help you to relieve all the stiffness in the relationship and have the power to heal every bitter and hurtful word that comes unintentionally sometimes in the heat of an argument. Hugs help to assure your true and honest intent that helps the relationship to sustain for a longer period. On this hug day make your lover or your friends or your family members realise how much you respect and love them by sending SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook messages greetings to bring a smile on their face. This is the least we can do for our beloved, if you cant bring star for them just send SMS or WhatsApp text.

Some WhatsApp messages, Facebook posts for Happy Hug day 2018

Some SMS and messages and status for Happy Hug day 2018

Your arms were always open when I needed a hug

Your heart understood when I needed a friend

Your eyes were stern when I needed a lesson

Your strength and love gave me wings.

Wishing you a Happy Hug Day!

Do you know?

There is only one gift which can’t be given

Without taking it back

Which is why I give you a hug

Happy Hug Day!

No Matter Where You Are

I’ll Always Find My Way To –

Hug You Tight And Shower You With My Kisses!!!

Happy Hug Day!

When things are not fine between us a hug is all I need from you.

Happy Hug Day!

If a hug could convey how much I love you, I would hold you in my arms forever. Happy Hug Day!

There is nothing more comforting than your hug darling. I miss you! Happy Hug day!