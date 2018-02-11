February 12 is celebrated as Happy Hug Day every year, though hugs should be and can be given at any point of time in life to friends, loved ones and family members, this day is celebrated as happy hug day. Therefore, try to give special hugs to your loved ones by sharing some images and wallpapers, WhatsApp, Facebook images, GIFs. Get away with stress and transcend happiness by hugging and spreading love and peace amid hard times.

There is something great about snuggling your lover after a bad day at work or from your guardians and of course your friends. Hugs have a great power which heals humans in the most beautiful manner. They are innate stress relievers, which gives utmost relief and also embraces the relationship between people. It is also a beautiful way of saying, that one is there for his/her loved ones, family or friends. There are various health benefits of hugging as well. In 2015 a study which involved healthy adults depicted that hugging protects people who are under stress from the increased risk for colds usually associated with stress.

If we want to refurbish our mind and get relieved from all the problems of life then we have to do the activity of hug on Happy Hug Day. Here are some images and wallpapers, WhatsApp, Facebook images, GIFs you can share with your friends, family members, and loved ones.

Some Images and wallpapers to wish Happy Hug Day

If you are far away from your loved ones, guardians, parents or close friends, bring a smile on their faces by sharing these-

Some WhatsApp and Facebook images to wish Happy Hug Day

Some of the GIFs to wish Happy Hug Day

As Charles Dickes wrote, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair" in his famous novel, 'A Tale of Two Cities', the time is perhaps familiar, amid despair there is hope, amid animosity there is love, amid foolishness there is wisdom. Spread love and happiness by hugging!