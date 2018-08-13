Send our latest list of Happy Independence Day 2018 wishes and messages in English: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, wallpapers and shayari for Facebook and Whatsapp to your family and friends in order to celebrate the 71st Independence day.

As independent India turns 71 on August 15, citizens of the country are all set to pay tribute to their leaders and freedom fighters who fought for the nation in 1947. From prime minister unfurling the Indian flag to president’s Address to the Nation, Independence Day brings the entire nation together to celebrate the day and shower homage to the country. Commemorating country’s independence from United Kingdom on August 15, 1947, the day of pride is thoroughly lauded by the countrymen of India by flying kites.

Happy Independence Day 2018 wishes and messages in English:

Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day. Never forget their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day!

No nation is perfect, it needs to be made perfect. Contribute towards the perfection of your country. Happy Independence Day.

Carried with care, coated with pride, Dipped in love, fly in glory, Moments of freedom in shade of joy.

Proud to be an Indian, Happy Independence.

Let’s salute the martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our today. Happy Independence Day 2018.

Pride in our hearts, faith in words, freedom in mind is the true reward of a free country. We should all take an oath that we will fight terrorist to our last breath. Pledge to protect our nation with all we have. That is the true spirit of patriotism. Happy Independence Day to you my fellow countrymen.

On Independence Day, here’s wising our dreams of a new tomorrow come true for us, now and always. Happy Independence Day!

Let’s remind ourselves of the message delivered on the day our founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence. Let’s pledge to always say no to violence and terrorism. Protect the nation’s security and unity and feel proud of being a citizen of this great country. Here’s wishing you a fun-filled Independence Day.

