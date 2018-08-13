Happy Independence Day 2018 wishes and messages in Hindi live updates: Take a look at Happy Independence Day 2018 wishes and messages in Hindi live updates: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, wallpapers and shayari for Facebook and Whatsapp to share with your family and friends.

Lauded on August 15, Independence day is the day when we commemorate the nations Independence from the United Kingdom in the year 1947. From flag-hoisting ceremony to parades and cultural events, Independence day is observed citizens of the nation. This year, the countrymen will laud the 71st Independence day to pay tribute to their leaders and freedom fighters who fought for our nation.

Happy Independence Day 2018 wishes and messages in Hindi:

Azadi Ki Kabi Shaam Na Hone Dege, Shahido Ki Kurbani Badnam Na Hone Dege

Bachi Hai Jo 1 Boond Bhi Lahu Ki Tab Tak, Bharat Ma Ka Anchal Nilam Na Hone Dege

Happy Independence Day!



Fannah hone ki ijaazit li nahi jaati, yeh vatan ki mohabbat hai janaab pooch kar ki nhi jaati…Vande Matran!

Kyu marte ho yaaro sanam ke liye.. Naa degi dupatta kafan ke liye marna hai toh maro vatan ke liye, Tiranga toh mile kafan ke liye… Happy Independence day!

Naa sarkar meri hai, naa rob mera hai. Naa badha sa naam mera hai! Mujhe toh ek choti si baat ka gaurav hai, main Hindustan ka hun.. Aur Hindustan mera hai…. Jai Hind!

Agar Bharat ko hai mahaan banna.. toh bhrasht netaao ko hoga hatna aur bhrashtachaar ko hoga mitaana. Yeh kisi ek seh na hoga.. Pureh jansamuday ko hoga saath nibhaana. Happy Independence day!

Chadh gaye joh hanskar sulli, khai jinhone seene par goli, hum unko pranaam karte hai, joh mit gye desh par…. Hum unko salaam karte hai. Mubharak ho Swatantra Diwas.

Abb tak jiska khoon na khola, voh khoon nhi voh khoon nhi voh paani hai…. Joh desh ke kaam naa aaye, voh bekaar javaani hai. Bole Bharat mata ki jai. Happy Independence day!

