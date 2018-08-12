Happy Independence Day 2018 wishes and messages live updates: The entire nation is about to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day on August 15. For all the Indians the day holds a great importance because it is the day that reminds us of the sacrifice thousands of leaders and freedom fighters made to make India the country that it is now. Here are the Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, wallpapers and Shayari for Facebook and Whatsapp:

Independence Day is around the corner and people across India are all prepared to pay their tribute to the leaders and freedom fighters who fought for India’s freedom in 1947. For Indians, August 15 is not just a gazetted holiday but the day when over 1.25 billion countrymen are high on patriotism and it seems unstoppable to resist them from showering their homage to the country. Every media be it print, broadcast or digital, everything seems to be coloured in the tricolours and the spirit you get to witness on Independence Day is something you won’t see on any other day.

From watching the president’s “Address to the Nation” and prime minister unfurling the Indian flag everything adds to the magic of Independence Day. Also, prime minister’s speech from the Red Fort in Delhi is among the other highlights of the day.

Here are the Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, wallpapers and Shayari for Facebook and Whatsapp

Thousands laid down their lives,

So that our country is breathing this day

Never forget their sacrifice

Happy Independence Day. My India, My Pride Let’s take decision,

To value of our nation,

Shall not forget the sacrifices

Who gave us the freedom.

Now it’s our turn for a reformation Happy Independence Day Khoon se khelenge holi,

Agar watan mushkil mein hain,

Sarfaroshi ki tamanna,

Ab humarey dil mein hain,

Aao milkar kare desh ko salam

Bolo mera bharat mahan….!!! Bharat Mata Ki Jai Be the cause of unity,

Fight against corruption,

Flair the flag of our nation Happy Independence Day 2018

Let every patriot be honored,

Don’t let politics get in the way.

Without them freedom would have died

What they did, we can’t repay. Happy Independence Day to All Indians

!!!==�..__..-=-._;

!!!==�..@..-=-._;

!!!==�..__..-=-._;

!!

!!

!!

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY

Aazadi k din per meri dua hai k ALLAH ap ko..

Quaid ki aqal,

Iqbal ki shakal,

Liaqat ki sherwani,

Fatima ki jawaani,

Nehru ki chaal

aur

gandhi ji k baal dai

Ameen:)

“””””””Happy Independence Day “”””””

Happy B’DAY.

Oh no, Happy NATIONAL Day.

Oh i forget, Happy ANNIVERSARY

. No i Was Wrong. Happy VICTORY DAY.

Oh my god Happy NEW Year. Oh shit Happy INDEPENDENCE DAY.

Today we are miles apart

but I wanna reach across the miles

and say i’m thinking of you

in a very special way.

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 70 Years Ago…

A Nation Was Searching For A Piece Of Land. . . Now, A Piece Of Land Searching For A Nation. . . Can Any One Help..??

((*-._ Happy Independence Day _.-*))

Read More