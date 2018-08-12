Independence Day is around the corner and people across India are all prepared to pay their tribute to the leaders and freedom fighters who fought for India’s freedom in 1947. For Indians, August 15 is not just a gazetted holiday but the day when over 1.25 billion countrymen are high on patriotism and it seems unstoppable to resist them from showering their homage to the country. Every media be it print, broadcast or digital, everything seems to be coloured in the tricolours and the spirit you get to witness on Independence Day is something you won’t see on any other day.
From watching the president’s “Address to the Nation” and prime minister unfurling the Indian flag everything adds to the magic of Independence Day. Also, prime minister’s speech from the Red Fort in Delhi is among the other highlights of the day.
Here are the Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, wallpapers and Shayari for Facebook and Whatsapp
Thousands laid down their lives,
So that our country is breathing this day
Never forget their sacrifice
Happy Independence Day.
My India, My Pride
Let’s take decision,
To value of our nation,
Shall not forget the sacrifices
Who gave us the freedom.
Now it’s our turn for a reformation
Happy Independence Day
Khoon se khelenge holi,
Agar watan mushkil mein hain,
Sarfaroshi ki tamanna,
Ab humarey dil mein hain,
Aao milkar kare desh ko salam
Bolo mera bharat mahan….!!!
Bharat Mata Ki Jai
Be the cause of unity,
Fight against corruption,
Flair the flag of our nation
Happy Independence Day 2018
Let every patriot be honored,
Don’t let politics get in the way.
Without them freedom would have died
What they did, we can’t repay.
Happy Independence Day to All Indians
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY
Aazadi k din per meri dua hai k ALLAH ap ko..
Quaid ki aqal,
Iqbal ki shakal,
Liaqat ki sherwani,
Fatima ki jawaani,
Nehru ki chaal
aur
gandhi ji k baal dai
Ameen:)
“””””””Happy Independence Day “”””””
Happy B’DAY.
Oh no, Happy NATIONAL Day.
Oh i forget, Happy ANNIVERSARY
. No i Was Wrong. Happy VICTORY DAY.
Oh my god Happy NEW Year.
Oh shit Happy INDEPENDENCE DAY.
Today we are miles apart
but I wanna reach across the miles
and say i’m thinking of you
in a very special way.
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY
70 Years Ago…
A Nation Was Searching For A Piece Of Land. . .
Now, A Piece Of Land Searching For A Nation. . .
Can Any One Help..??
((*-._ Happy Independence Day _.-*))