Happy Independence Day 2020 wishes, quotes, images: 15 August messages, Greetings, Pictures, GIFs and HD Wallpapers. Find beautiful lines and quotes to share as messages and status on Independence Day 2020 here.

Happy Independence Day 2020 wishes, quotes, images, 15 August messages, Greetings, Pictures, GIFs and HD Wallpapers: India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15. This year, the country will complete 73 years of Independence. On this special occasion, the Prime Minister of India hoists the Indian flag at Red Fort in Delhi, which is followed by nationwide celebrations. These celebrations include various flag hoisting and kite flying events. A national holiday in India, the occasion marks one of the most patriotic events in India and hold special significance in history.

The excitement for Independence Day can be seen everywhere. Be it the streets, government offices, schools and colleges, shops or even malls, wherein the colours of Indian flag can be seen painting the country orange, white and green. To mark this day, Indians across the world choose to wear ethnic clothes. This is not it. Whether you switch on your television or radio station station, you can feel the emotion of patriotism radiating through films and music.

However, amid the Covid-19 scare, the Independence Day celebrations wouldn’t be like the years gone by. Ahead of the celebrations at Red Fort, the Ministry of Defence has made some special celebrations, which include additional door frame metal detectors with adequately spaced markings, brick-lined parking areas, thermal screening at entry points, 6-ft distance between the seating, medical booths and much more.

With this, the entry has also been restricted and only the guests with invites would be allowed to attend the event. The invites sent to the guests carry Covid-19 related guidelines and safety measure to keep the threat of Covid-19 at bay.

Happy Independence Day 2020 Wishes, Messages, Quotes:

All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day! Let’s salute our great nation on its Independence Day! I hope you all feel grateful for the freedom you have and are proud of the nation you were born to.

May this Independence Day bring fortune and success for each and every one of us. May our country see more progress in the coming years! Happy Independence Day.

Happy Independence Day to you. Today let’s celebrate those who shed their blood for our freedom. They are the ones who deserve the glory!

We may never know how it feels like to live in a free country if it was not for the bravery of our fathers. Today they deserve a big salute from us. Happy Independence Day!

We may never know how it feels like to live in a free country if it was not for the bravery of our fathers. Today they deserve a big salute from us. Happy Independence Day!

Thank you to all the brave fighters who sacrificed their lives to make us one of the greatest and proudest nation in the world. Happy Independence Day!

May Almighty grant us all the strength to make this country self-sufficient, happy and prosperous. May this Independence Day be the beginning of a new future!

Not many nations in the world have a bloodier history of independence like ours. Ours is a nation of courage, bravery, and high-spirit! Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day 2020 Photos, HD Wallpapers, Gif Images, Whatsapp Stickers & Facebook Status: