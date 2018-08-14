India will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on August 15. On this day, people hoist tricolour across the country to mark this special day. Happy Independence Day wishes and messages in Gujarati for 2018: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family.

India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15 each year and this year the country will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day. For every countryman, this day is special as it fills our heart with immense pride. It is a day to remember our freedom fighters who fought against Britishers to help our country attain independence. On Independence Day, Prime Minister addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi. In every state, parades are held at the capital to celebrate Independence Day. School children take part in various activities. Indians across the country hoist the tricolour to mark this special day.

Happy Independence Day wishes and messages in Gujarati for 2018: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family:-

ચાલો એક પ્રત્સાહન દ્વારા ફ્રીડમ ઉજવણી કરીયે , માનવ અધિકાર સંસ્કૃતિ કે જેમાં અંદર પ્રતિષ્ઠા અને સમાનતા વસવાટ કરો ચો માટે કોડ બની જાય છે. આ માટે અમારી ભૂમિકા હશે સપના સુધી રહેવા 1947.

હેપી સ્વતંત્રતા દિવસ મુબારક

યહાઁ વહાઁ સારા જહાઁ દેખ લિયા

અબતક ભી તેરે જૈસા કોઈ નહીં

મૈં અસ્સી નહીં સૌ દિન દુનિયા ઘૂમા હૈ

નહી કાહે તેરે જૈસા કોઈ નહીં

મૈં ગયા જહાઁ ભી, બસ તેરી યાદ થી

જો મેરે સાથ થી મુઝકો તડપાતી રુલાતી

સબસે પ્યારી તેરી સૂરત

પ્યાર હૈ બસ તેરા, પ્યાર હી

મા તુઝે સલામ, મા તુઝે સલામ

અમ્મા તુઝે સલામ

વંદે માતરમ, વંદે માતરમ

Read More