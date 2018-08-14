Citizens all over the country are gearing up to commemorate the 72nd Independence Day tomorrow. prime minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hoist the national flag at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi and will address the nation. The day is a reminder for all of us of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.

"Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" - Mahatma Gandhi

Here are some Independence Day wishes in Hindi

चलो फिर से वो नजारा याद कर लें,

शहीदो के दिल में थी जो ज्वाला वो याद कर लें,

जिसमें बहकर आजादी पहुंची थी किनारे पर,

बलिदानियों के खून की वो धारा याद कर लें।।

दिल हमारे एक हैं, एक ही है हमारी जान।

हिन्दुस्तान हमारा है, हम हैं इसकी शान।

जान लुटा देगे वतन पे हम, हो जाएंगे कुर्बान।

इसीलिए हम कहते हैं मेरा भारत महान।।

कुछ नशा तिरंगे की आन का है,

कुछ नशा मातृभूमि की शान का है,

हम लहराएंगे हर जगह ये तिरंगा

नशा ये हिन्दुस्तान का है।।

Here are some Independence Day Facebook wallpapers in Hindi

