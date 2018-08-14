“Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” – Mahatma Gandhi. The country is all set to celebrate 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday, August 15. The day is a reminder for all of us of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. And if you want to celebrate this national day holiday with love, compassion and patriotism, we have plenty of videos, wishes and songs for you and your family and friends too.
Here are some Independence Day wishes in Hindi
चलो फिर से वो नजारा याद कर लें,
शहीदो के दिल में थी जो ज्वाला वो याद कर लें,
जिसमें बहकर आजादी पहुंची थी किनारे पर,
बलिदानियों के खून की वो धारा याद कर लें।।
दिल हमारे एक हैं, एक ही है हमारी जान।
हिन्दुस्तान हमारा है, हम हैं इसकी शान।
जान लुटा देगे वतन पे हम, हो जाएंगे कुर्बान।
इसीलिए हम कहते हैं मेरा भारत महान।।
कुछ नशा तिरंगे की आन का है,
कुछ नशा मातृभूमि की शान का है,
हम लहराएंगे हर जगह ये तिरंगा
नशा ये हिन्दुस्तान का है।।
Here are some Independence Day Facebook wallpapers in Hindi
