Happy Independence Day wishes and messages in Marathi for 2018: India is all set to celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on August 15. On this day, people hoist tricolour across the country to mark this special day. Here are the Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family.

Indians don’t need a particular day to display their respect and affection for their beloved country. The people across the country remember the hardships we faced to witness the sunrise of August 15, 1947. The day holds a great importance for all the countrymen and whenever we get the chance to celebrate it, we do it with all our enthusiasm and passion. Every Independence Day, the 1.2 billion people across India come together to celebrate the historic day. In the history of India, August 15, 1947, holds a prominent place and this feeling of freedom that we achieved through the struggle of several leaders and freedom fighters is something that no one could ever snatch away from us. This year, India will celebrate its 72 years of Independence, immense pride and passion.

Happy Independence Day wishes and messages in Marathi for 2018: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family:-

स्वातंत्र्य वीरांना करूया शत शत प्रणाम,

त्यांच्या निस्वार्थ त्यागानेच भारत बनला महान…

स्वातंत्र्य दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा !

