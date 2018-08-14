Happy Independence Day wishes and messages in Tamil for 2018: India will be celebrating its 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday, August 15, this year. People all across the country are gearing up to commemorate the day by hosting the national flag and singing the national anthem and other patriotic songs. Wish your friends and family with Happy Independence Day wishes and messages in Tamil.

Happy Independence Day wishes and messages in Tamil for 2018: 15 August 2018 will be the 72nd anniversary of Indian independence. The day reminds us of the struggle and sacrifices done by freedom fighters, leaders and people of the country. The day makes us proud and tells what the country has achieved in every field including military, technology, space programmes etc. Share the joy of independence with your loved ones by wishing them by Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers in Tamil.

Here are Happy Independence Day wishes and messages in Tamil for the Independence Day 2018:

Happy Independence Day 2018 WhatsApp messages in Tamil:

இந்த நாடு வெவ்வேறு நிறங்களால் நிரம்பியது…இந்த நாடு வேறுபட்ட மரபுகளைக் கொண்டது… இந்த நாடு வேற்றுமையிலும் ஒற்றுமை காண்பது… சுதந்திர நாள் வாழ்த்துகள்

நம் நாட்டின் சுதந்திரத்திற்காக போராடிய தியாகிகளின் போராட்டம் மறக்க இயலாதது. இந்தியாவின் வளர்ச்சிக்காக தங்களையே அர்ப்பணித்தவர்கள் அவர்கள்…! சுதந்திர தின வாழ்த்துகள்

உழைத்து வாழ்வோம்…பகிர்ந்து உண்போம்…மனிதம் போற்றுவோம்… மகாத்மாவின் மாண்பு காப்போம்…சுதந்திர தின வாழ்த்துகள்

நம்முடைய தேசிய கொடி ஆரஞ்சு, வெள்ளை, பச்சை என மூன்று நிறம்…கத்தியின்றி, ரத்தமின்றி யுத்தம் செய்து கிடைத்தது…எனவே புது உத்வேகத்துடன் சொல்லுவோம்…சுதந்திர தின நல்வாழ்த்துகள்

நள்ளிரவில் பெற்றோம் சுதந்திரம்…. தடைகளைத் தகர்த்து, வெற்றிப்படிகளில் இனி தினம்தினம் காண்போம் சுதந்திர விடியல்…சுதந்திர தின வாழ்த்துகள்

Full dress rehearsal held earlier today at Red Fort in Delhi ahead of #IndependenceDay 2018 pic.twitter.com/3kaRqiStrN — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

Delhi: Red Fort illuminated with 2,600 lamps ahead of 15th August. #IndependenceDay2018 pic.twitter.com/v6FSiXcYxX — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2018

Happy Independence Day 2018 messages:

Again, it is time for us to show other nations that we are great people from a great nation. And let’s continue our struggle towards prosperity and betterment of our dear nation. Happy Independence Day.

Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living? – Mahatma Gandhi.

On this special day here’s wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day day be filled with patriotic spirit!

We celebrate the bravery of our ancestors and their gift of freedom. Long may our flag wave! Happy Independence Day!

Let’s take this day to think about our past and resolve to build a better future for our country. Wishing you a Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day 2018 photos:

