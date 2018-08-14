Happy Independence Day wishes and messages in Telugu for 2018: Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family:

Happy Independence Day wishes and messages in Telugu for 2018: India is all set to celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on August 15. On this day, people hoist tricolour across the country to mark this special day. Here are the Whatsapp status, SMS, quotes, gif images, Facebook wallpapers for Friends and Family.

Independence Day 2018 is around the corner and billions of countrymen around India are all set to celebrate the historic day. August 15, it is just not another date, but a date that holds a great importance in every Indians’ hearts. In 1947, several leaders and freedom fighters had only one aim to achieve and that was to set India free from the chains of British rule. And they succeed to do that too. On August 15, 1947, a new country, a free country, basically India was born. Every year on this day, citizens across India come together and celebrate their freedom with the same passion and enthusiasm as they have done over 72 years ago.

ఇది నా హృదయాన్ని అహంకారంతో ఓడించింది,

స్వాతంత్ర్య దినం యొక్క రంగులు చూడటానికి ఆనందం మరియు గొప్ప ఆనందాలను వ్యాప్తి చేయడం.

స్వాతంత్ర్య దినం యొక్క కీర్తి మీ ఎప్పటికీ ఉండండి.

భారతదేశం యొక్క ఉచిత స్ఫూర్తిని జరుపుకుంటారు.

ఈ స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవం మీ జీవిత సంతోషం మరియు సంపదను నింపుతుంది.

హ్యాపీ ఇండిపెండెన్స్ డే. (15 August Independence Day Wishes in Telugu 2018)

వేలాది మంది తమ ప్రాణాలను వేశారు

మా దేశం ఈ రోజు జరుపుకుంటారు

వారి త్యాగాలను ఎప్పుడూ మర్చిపోకండి …

హ్యాపీ ఇండిపెండెన్స్ డే! (15 August Independence Day Wishes in Telugu 2018)

స్వాతంత్ర్యం అనేది దేవునికి చెందిన ఒక బహుమతి.

మేము ఎల్లప్పుడూ స్వతంత్రంగా ఉంటాము.

మీకు చాలా ఆనందంగా స్వాతంత్ర్య దినం. (15 August Independence Day Wishes in Telugu 2018)

