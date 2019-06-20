International Yoga Day is around the corner. Let us rate ourselves on the scale of fitness. We have listed a few asanas. Read on and see if you can try them.

Yoga is an ancient Indian practice, which is adopted by individuals all over the globe. Yoga gives inner peace to the doer. More than anything, it is the time one gives to self. In today’s era healing of the mind is more important than the healing of the body.

The idea of International Yoga Day was proposed by the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Damodar Das Modi. His proposal was accepted worldwide.

International Yoga Day was first celebrated on June 21, 2015. Since then it is celebrated every year on the same day. The theme for this year is Climate Change.

There are many asanas for us to practice. Few are listed below.

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Adho Mukho Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog Pose)

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Kursiasana (Chair Pose)

Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Paschimottanasana.

On this yoga day, we bring to you a few quotes by great people. Read on and try the asanas. Wishing you and your family inner peace.

1. When you find peace within yourself, you become the kind of person who can live at peace with others.

– Peace Pilgrim

2. Yoga is a light which once lit will never dim, the better your practice the brighter your flame.

– B.K.S. Iyengar

3. Inner peace begins the moment you choose not to allow another person or event to control your emotions.

– Pema Chodron

4. The body benefits from movement, and the mind benefits from stillness.

– Sakyong Mipham

5. There will always be people who can do it better than you, but that’s a good thing! Start to see competition as inspiration — without envy.

– Kathryn Budig

6. Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.

– The Bhagavad Gita

7. Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are.

– Jason Crandell

8. The very heart of yoga practice is an abhyasa – steady effort in the direction you want to go.

– Sally Kempton

9. Yoga does not change the way we see things, it transforms the person who sees.

– B.K.S Iyengar

10. Meditation is a way for nourishing and blossoming the divinity within you.

– Amit Ray