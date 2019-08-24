Happy Janmashtami 2019: Bollywood celebs wish fans on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, the celebs include Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Taapsee Pannu and Sushant Singh Rajput pour wishes on social media, see here.

Happy Janmashtami 2019: Bollywood celebs are celebrating the festival Janmashtami according to their beliefs, the actors are also celebrating the festival on both the dates that are 23 and 24 August. Many celebs shared it on their Instagram on August 23 but many celebrities are celebrating the day today. On this auspicious day, B-Town celebs wish fans on Instagram and Twitter. The actors include Sushmita Sen, Taapsee Pannu, Sushant Singh Rajput, Amitabh Bachchan wishes the fans.

Apart from Bollywood celebs, the celebrities of Tollywood have also shared their warm wishes for their fans on social media that includes Mohanlal and Rajinikanth. Also, other famous personalities showcase their celebration on social media, Smriti Irani, Sachin Tendulkar all grant their heartfelt wishes to their fans. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as usual, wished the nation, PM Narendra Modi always cherish the special occasions with the citizens of India.

Happy Janmashtami !

जन्माष्टमी की शुभकामनायें

आज मक्खन की special treat होनी चाहिए ! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 23, 2019

AndhaDhun actor Ayushmann Khurana also celebrated the festival with the fans, there is a video from his promotional event in a college goes viral, where the actor seems to celebrate the festival with students. The actor was out for the promotion of his upcoming film Dreamgirl, the actor was seen in Baroda. He was wearing a white T-shirt and represent the white team in the Dahi Handi competition.

T ३२६३/४/५/६ – 3263/4/5/6 –

Janamashtami greetings .. जन्माष्टमी की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/TvRoLNYesz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2019

Actress Sushmita Sen shared an adorable picture on Instagram with beau Rohan Shawl on the occasion of Janmashtami and wrote, My playful Humsafar on a road less travelled by! She wished happy Janmashtami to the fans and shared the love. She took the name of her daughters Alisha and Renee and said that she loves her. Amitabh Bachchan also shared his gratitude and said happy Janmashtami and greetings. He said Anek Shubhkamnayen.

People are celebrating the festival with full joy and enthusiasm, the wishes from their favourite celebs make it more special and put the cherry on the cake of their happiness.