Happy Janmashtami 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in Gujarati: GIF Images, HD Wallpapers, SMS, Greetings for Facebook & Whatsapp Status to Wish Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Here are a compilation of messages, quotes, and greetings in Gujrati.

Janmashtmi is a festival which is celebrated with a lot of excitement and joy. Lord Krishna is the eighth reincarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born in Mathura to Devaki and Vasudev. Lord Krishna was born in a very dangerous situation as his parents were imprisoned by his maternal uncle King Kansa because of a prediction that mentioned Kansa will be killed by the Eighth child of his sister so he imprisoned his sister and as she gave birth to any child he kills the child.

When Lord Krishna was born his father handed him to Nanda and Yashoda for his protection from Kansa. Nanda and Yashoda resided in Dwarka, Gujrat. Childhood of Lord Krishna was spent in Dwarka and there are many relevances of Lord Krishna there that’s why there is so much significance of Krishna Janmashtami in Dwarka.

Janmashtami is celebrated with immense joy and pleasure in Gujrat and there are Dahi Handi competitions in almost every area of Gujrat. In this, a group of people forms a human pyramid and a person climbs up on it and break the Dahi Handi. All this is just to add zest in the festival.

Here are some quotes on Janmashtmi in Gujrati:

Maakhan khai, dekaro kare ane

gopio sathe rass rame

murali vagadi ne badha ne kare khush

chalo eva kanha no manavie janmadin

Jivanma ekvar to setting karvanu

Jahera ma nai to chhanu manu karvanu

1600 Gopio sathe raash jo kanudo rame

to 2-4 ma aapde shu kam ne darvanu ?

Nand gher anand bhayo…

Jai kanaiyalal ki

“Jai Shri Krishna”

Jai kanaiyalal ki

Janmashtami greetings in Gujrati:

Nand gher Anand bhayo

Jai Kanaiyalal ki

Hathi ghoda palkhi

Jai Kanaiyalal ki

Jay Ranchhod, Makhan chor

Krishna jenu name, gokul jenu ghar

Eva Shree Krishna Bhagvan ne,

amara badha loko na pranam.

Janmashtami ni khub khub subhecha.

SMS wishes in Gujrati:

Maakhan khai, dekaro kare ane

gopion sathe rass rame

murali vagadi ne badha ne kare khush

chalo eva kanha no manavie janmadin

Jivanma ekvar to setting karvanu

Jahera ma nai to chhanu manu karvanu

1600 Gopio sathe raash jo kanudo rame

to 2-4 ma aapde shu kam ne darvanu ?

Nand gher anand bhayo…

Jai kanaiyalal ki.

Here are Janmashtmi WhatsApp status: