Happy Janmashtami 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages in Hindi, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers, SMS, Greetings for Facebook & Whatsapp Status to Wish Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Janmashtami is one of the most important festivals of the Hindu culture. It is the day of Lord Krishna’s birth and this year it will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Lord Krishna was born in Mathura at the midnight of the asthami Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. On this auspicious day, Lord Krishna devotees observe fast and worship Shri Krishna and offer sweets and food to the lord at the end of the day.

Preparations for the festival are in its final stages- from events to decorations to devotees getting all dressed up, the birth of Shri Krishna is a festival which brings everyone together. This year Janmashtami is being celebrated on two days today- Friday, August 23, 2019, and tomorrow saturday, August 24, 2019. The muhurat for keeping fast is from August 23, 08:09 am to August 24, 08:32 am.

To wish your loved ones a Happy Janmashtami 2019 here are some Happy Janmashtami 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers, SMS, Greetings for Facebook & Whatsapp Status to Wish Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2019 in Hindi:

गोकुल में जिसने किया निवास, उसने गोपियों के संग रचा इतिहास , देवकी-यशोदा जिनकी मैया , ऐसे है हमारे कृषण कन्हैया! शुभ जन्मआष्ट्मी!

होता है प्यार क्या ??? दुनिया को जिसने बताया …. दिल के रिश्तों को जिसने प्रेम से सजाया … आज उन श्री कृष्ण का जन्मदिन है हैप्पी बर्थडे कृष्ण जी

पलकें झुकें , और नमन हो जाए… मस्तक झुके, और वंदन हो जाए… ऐसी नज़र, कंहाँ से लाऊँ, मेरे कन्हैया … कि ……आप को याद करूँ ,और आपके, दर्शन हो जाए…जय श्री कृष्णा

नन्द के घर आनंद ही आनंद भयो ,जो नन्द के घर गोपाल आयो , जय हो मुरलीधर गोपाल की , जय हो कन्हिया लाल की Happy Janmashtami.

श्री कृष्ण गोविन्द हरे मुरारी , हे नाथ नारायण वासुदेवा , एक मात स्वामी सखा हमारे , हे नाथ नारायण वासुदेवा। .. जय श्री कृष्ण

जन्माष्टमी के इस अवसर पर , हम ये कामना करते हैं कि श्री कृष्ण की कृपा आप पर, और आपके पूरे परिवार पर हमेशा बनी रहे। Jai Shree Krishna.

आओ मिलकर सजाये नन्दलाल को, आओ मिलकर करें उनका गुणगान! जो सबको राह दिखाते हैं, और सबकी बिगड़ी बनाते हैं!

शुभ जन्मआष्ट्मी!

माखन चुराकर जिसने खाया , बंसी बजाकर जिसने नचाया , ख़ुशी मनाओ उनके जन्मदिन की , जिसने दुनिया को प्रेम का रास्ता दिखाया। .. Wish u very happy shri krishan janmastami 2019

ओ पालन हारे निर्गुण ओ न्यारे… तुमरे बिन हमरा कउनु नाहीं … हमारी उलझन सुलझाओ भगवन .. तुम्हे हमको है संभाले , तुम्ही हमारे रखवाले

बाल रूप है सब को भाता माखन चोर वो कहलाया है, आला आला गोविंदा आला बाल ग्वालों ने शोर मचाया है, झूम उठे हैं सब ख़ुशी में, देखो मुरली वाला आया है, कृष्णा जन्माष्टमी की बधाई!”

