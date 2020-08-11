Happy Janmashtami 2020 Hindi wishes, messages, quotes, Shayari: Shri Krishna Whatsapp status, greeting SMS and photos: This year Shree Krishna Janmashtami, a festival dedicated to celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna is being observed on August 11, 2020, and August 12, 2020, across India. Find out wishes and images for Janmashtami here.

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Hindi wishes, messages, quotes, shayari: Shri Krishna Whatsapp status, greeting SMS and photos: Shree Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals in India. Janmashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad of the Hindu Calendar. This festival is celebrated across India with several other names as well, like, Gokulashtami, Krishnahtami, Krishna Jayanthi and Ashtami Rohini. The day is dedicated to celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, who was the 8th avtaar (incarnation) of Lord Vishnu.

This year Shree Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 11, 2020, and August 12, 2020. On the day of Janmashtami, people fast for the entire day, they break their fast at midnight as it is the time of Lord Krishna’s birth. People wear new clothes, make sweets, sing prayers and say folk tales. At midnight, when people break their fast, they first offer prayers, flowers, fruits and sweets to the deity.

People exchange messages exchanging wishes for each other’s happiness and prosperity. Here are some wishes, photos, messages, quotes, and, Shayari for WhatsApp status, greeting SMS in Hindi. Send wishes to your loved ones with the lines and images below.

1. नन्द के आनंद भयो, जय कन्हैया लाल की।

आनंद उमंग भयो, जय हो नन्द लाल की।

जन्माष्टमी 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



2. श्याम तेरी बंसी पुकारे राधा नाम।

लोग करें मीरा को यूं ही बदनाम।

सांवरे की बंसी को बजने से काम।

राधा का भी श्याम वो तो मीरा का भी श्याम।

जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

3. अच्चुतम केशवं कृष्ण दामोदरं, राम नारायणं जानकी बल्लभम।

कौन कहता है भगवान आते नहीं, तुम मीरा के जैसे बुलाते नहीं।

4. कृष्णा तेरी गलियों का जो आनंद है

वो दुनिया के किसी कोने में नहीं

जो मजा तेरी वृंदावन की रज में है

मैंने पाया किसी बिछौने में नहीं

5. कृष्ण की महिमा, कृष्ण का प्यार

कृष्ण में श्रद्धा, कृष्ण से संसार

मुबारक हो आपको, जन्माष्टमी का त्योहार

6. जन्माष्टमी के इस अवसर पर

हम ये कामना करते हैं कि श्री कृष्ण की कृपा आप पर

और आपके पूरे परिवार पर हमेशा बनी रहे

शुभ जन्मआष्टमी

