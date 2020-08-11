Happy Janmashtami 2020 Photos, Wallpapers, Gif Images, Whatsapp Stickers & Facebook Status: This year Janmashtami is on August 11-12, find beautiful lines and quotes to share as messages and status on Janmashtami 2020 here.

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes, images, Whatsapp status, quotes, messages, photos, cards and Shri krishna hd wallpapers: Janmashtami is one of the most popular and important festivals in India. It celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami is celebrated by fasting, singing praying, making and eating special food, and going to temples. It signifies the birth of Lord Krishna, After Krishna’s midnight hour birth, statues of baby Krishna are washed and clothed, then placed in a cradle. The devotees then break their fast, by sharing food and sweets. Women draw tiny footprints outside their house doors and kitchen, walking towards their house, a symbolism for Krishna’s journey into their homes.

It is celebrated on the eight day of the Krishna Paksha, in Sharavana or Bhadrapada, two months of the Hindu calendar.

Krishna Janmashtami is followed by the festival Nandotsav, which celebrates the occasion when Nanda Baba distributed gifts to the community in honor of the birth.

Here are some quotes, lines, photos and videos below that you may use as Janmashtami wishes, and, Facebook status to wish your loved ones.

Happy Janmashtami 2020 quotes, messages, wishes:

May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace, and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami!

On this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of happiness and joy. Happy Janmashtami to you and your loved ones!

May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Wishing you and your family a very a happy Janmashtami!

Let’s celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervour and enthusiasm

Wishing you and your family a very auspicious Janmashtami!

On this Janmashtami, may all your wishes come true and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami!

I am praying for you and I know he is listening. May Makhanchor bring ananda and prosperity to your home. Wish you a Blessed Janmashtami.

