Janmashtami is around the corner and the celebrations are going on across the country. It is an Indian festival which is based on Hindu religion and celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Check out Janmashtami wishes, quotes, images, messages, etc.

Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is an Indian festival based on Hindu religion which celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. As per Hindi mythology, it said that Lord Krishna was the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, it is observed on the eighth day of Shravana month.

According to the English calendar, this year Janmashtami falls on August 23, Friday. A day after, Janmashtami is celebrated in Mumbai as Dahi Handi, its is a kind of festive competition where people who participate forms human pyramids to reach a pot hanging at quite a height, followed by which the person who is at the top of the human pyramid is required to hit and break the hanging pot containing Dahi. This denotes Lord Krishna as Makhan Chor.

The festival is celebrated across the country and everyone gets to enjoy with their families and friends. Here we have the 10 best Janmashtami English wishes which you can send to your loved ones on the festival day, have a look;

May Lord Krishna’s

Flute invite the melody of love into your life…

May Radhaji’s love teach you not only

How to love but to love eternally…

Happy Janmashtami

On the off chance that things are going on as indicated by your wish,

then u r fortunate yet in the event that things not

Happening as indicated by you then Krishna’s wish.

Happy Janmashtami

May Lord Krishna drizzle the entire

benediction on you and your family

on the festival of Janmashtami!!!

Happy Janmashtami

May the natkhat Nandalal

always give you

many reasons to be happy…

Happy Janmashtami!!

For this, is a special time when family

And friends get together, for fun.

Wishing laughter and fun to cheer your days,

In this festive season of Janmashtami and always.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami!!!

For this, is a unique time when family

Also, companions get together, for fun.

Wishing giggling and amusing to cheer your days,

In this happy period of Janmashtami and dependable.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami

Today is an uncommon day for us,

As our Lord Krishna was conceived on this day,

He was destined to battle against cruelty,

What’s more, to spare every one of us from indecencies.

Happy Janmashtami

Today is a very precious day

Someone special was born

Born to fight against inhumanity

Born to save the trust in God

Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna Show

The light on our path and fill the

Life with external bliss…

Happy Janmashtami

I wish you happy Janmashtami and implore God for your prosperous life.

May you discover every one of the enjoyments of life.

May your everything dreams work out as expected.

My all the best will dependably be with you.

Happy Janmashtami

I am praying for you and I know he is listening

May Makhanchor bring ananda and prosperity to your home

Wish you a Blessed Janmashtami

Happy Krishna Janmashtami!!!