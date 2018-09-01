Happy Janmashtami wishes and messages in English: WhatsApp status, gif images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish Krishna Janmashtami. Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, is a festival that is celebrated every year to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, is a festival that is celebrated every year to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. In Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism, it is an important festival. Though it is celebrated across the country, it is one of largest festival in Braj region, in Mathura where according to Hindu traditions Krishna was born and Vrindavan. Singing, dancing, night vigils, visiting Krishna temples are part of Janmashtami celebrations. This year Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 2.

Mor mukut makar aakriti kundal Aur bajanti mala

Baso more nainan me nandlala.

Gokul me ji kare niwas Gopiyo sang jo rachye raas,

Devki-Yashda jinki maiya,

aisehamare kishan kanhaiya

jai shree krishna

happy janmashtami to all

Haathi ghoda palki jai kanhaiya lal ki.

Bhagwan shri krishna aapki har manokamna puri karen.

JANMASHTAMI KI SHUB KAMNAYE.

Saawan aaya, aayi barkha ki fuhaar

Saath laaya kanhaiyya ka pyaar

Mubarak ho aap sabko

Janmashtami ka ye Shubh tyohaar

Shubh Janmashtmi!

I wish you HAPPY JANMASHTMI

and pray to God for your prosperous life May you find all the delights of life may your all dreams come true My best wishes will always be with you..

I wish u Happy Krishna Janmashtami and I pray to God for your prosperous life May you find all the delights of life may your all dreams come true My best wishes will always be with You.

