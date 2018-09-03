Happy Janmashtami wishes and messages in Gujarati: One of the most auspicious day for Gujarati, Krishna Janmashtami is thoroughly celebrated in the city of Dwarka. According to Hindu manuscripts, Lord Krishna built his grand kingdom in Dwarka. From Dahi Handi to folk dances, singing bhajans and keeping fast, the auspicious day of love and care is all about praising the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

One of the most auspicious day for Gujarati, Krishna Janmashtami is thoroughly celebrated in the city of Dwarka. According to Hindu manuscripts, Lord Krishna built his grand kingdom in Dwarka. From Dahi Handi to folk dances, singing bhajans and keeping fast, the auspicious day of love and care is all about praising the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Gokulashtami, this year is lauded on September 2 and September 3. Take a look at our special collection of Happy Janmashtami wishes and messages in Gujarati.

Whatsapp status, gif images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish Krishna Janmashtami 2018:

Mathura ki khushbu,Gokul ka haar,

Virndavan ki sugandg,Brij ka fuhar,

Radha ki ummid or kanhaiya ka pyar,

Mubark ho apko ye janmastami ka tyohar.

HARE KRISHNA Happy Janmashtami 2018

Krishna jenu name, gokul jenu ghar

Eva Shree Krishna Bhagvan ne,

amara badha loko na pranam.

Janmashtami ni khub khub subhecha.

Jivanma ekvar to setting karvanu

Jahera ma nai to chhanu manu karvanu

1600 Gopio sathe raash jo kanudo rame

to 2-4 ma aapde shu kam ne darvanu ?

Nand gher anand bhayo…

Jai kanaiyalal ki.

Maakhan khai, dekaro kare ane

gopio sathe rass rame

murali vagadi ne badha ne kare khush

chalo eva kanha no manavie janmadin.

Nand gher Anand bhayo

Jai Kanaiyalal ki

Hathi ghoda palkhi

Jai Kanaiyalal ki

Jay Ranchhod, Makhan chor.

Radha ki chahat h krishna,

Uske dil ki virasat h krishna,

Chahe kitna bhi ras racha le krishna,

Duniya to phir bhi yhi kehti he. Radhe Krishna

Happy Janmashtami 2018

