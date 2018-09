Happy Janmashtami wishes and messages in Hindi: The auspicious day of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated in the month of August to September, every year. Lauded as the birth date of the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Krishna Jayanti also known as Gokulashtami this year will fall on September 3, 2018.

The auspicious day of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated in the month of August to September, every year. Lauded as the birth date of the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Krishna Jayanti also known as Gokulashtami this year will fall on September 3, 2018. According to Hindu luni-solar calendar, Janmashtami is marked on the 8th day of the dark night also referred as Krishna Paksha in the month of Shrawana.

Happy Janmashtami wishes and messages in Hindi: Whatsapp status, gif images, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish Krishna Janmashtami:

“Murli manohar, brij k dharohar,

Wo nandalal gopala hai.

Bansi ki dhun par sab dukh harnewala,

Murli manohar aane wale hai.

HAPPY JANMASTAMI”

“Dahi ki handi

Baris ki fuhar

Makhan churane aaye nandlal

Mubarak ho aap ko janmastami ka tyohar!”

“Shri Krishna k kadam apke ghar aaye….

Aap khushiyon k deep jalayye…

Pareshani apse ankhe churaye…

Krishna Janmotsav ki aapko subh kamnaye…

Happy Janmashtmi.”

“Radha ki bhakti, Murli ki mithas

Maakhan ka swaad aur Gopiyo ka raas

Inhi sab se milky banta hai Janmashtami ka ye din khas!”

“Chandan ki khusbu,Resham ka haar,

Bhado ki shugandh, Barish ki fuhaar

Dil ki ummide, Apno ka pyar

Mangalmay ho aapko Sri Kirshna Janmashtmi ka tyohar!”

“Jab jab hove dharm ki hani

Tab tab leve Avtar bhagwan

Kar deve mardan papiyon ka

Mukti deve hum prithvi vasiyon ko

Jai shri krishana

Happy Janmashtami”

“Kanaiya ki shakti aur bhakti se aapko khusi ki bahar mile,

KRASHN ki kripa se her kadam per safalta mile..

HAPPY JANMASHTAMI”

“Maakhan chorr hai aayo,

Yashomati Maiya ka Lala,

Dharti pe bhagwan ka avataar hai aoyo,

Harne Kans jaise papi ko

Karne kalyan Dharti maa ka..

Sheshnaag ki chatra mein wo hai aayo

Banke Kanha makhan chorr hai aayo”

“Krishna jinka naam, Gokul jinka dham,

Aise Shree Krishna bhagwan ko,Hum sab ka pranam

JANMASHTAMI KI SHUB KAMNAYE. ”

“Mishri Se Mithe He Krishna Ke Bol,

Koi Kaise Lagaye Unka Mol,

Heere Se Jyada He Krishna Anmol,

Itni Taarif Ki He Pyaare,

Ab to “Jay Shree Krishna” Bol

Happy Janmashtami to All My Friends”

“Mathura Ki Khushbu,Gokul Ka Haar,

Virndavan Ki Sugandh,Brij Ka Fuhar,

Radha Ki Ummid Or Kanhaiya Ka Pyar,

Mubark Ho Apko Ye Janmastami Ka Tyohar”

