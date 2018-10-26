Happy Karwa Chauth 2018: The auspicious day this year will be celebrated on October 27, this year. Take a look at our latest collection of Happy Karva Chauth 2018 wishes and messages in Hindi: WhatsApp status, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish family and friends.

Karwa Chauth is one of the most awaited festivals in India especially the northern part of the country. Lauded by Indian women who keep fast for their husband or fiancee, the celebrations start soon after Purnima that falls in the month of Kartika. Fasting from the sunrise to the moonrise is practised by all the married women for their paramour’s longevity in India. Karwa Chauth is one of the most important and traditionally celebrated festivals in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Punjab.

Well, women buy new karvas which are clay pots painted and adorned with beautiful designs for Karwa Chauth. They get ready like a bride, recite hymns the whole day and eagerly wait for Moon so that they are able to break their fast. From beautiful Mehendi designs to red-green bangles, sweets and stunning sarees and suits, Karwa Chauth is considered one of the most important days for married women.

Songs like Veero kudiye Karvara, Sarv suhagan Karvara, Aye katti naya teri naa, Kumbh chrakhra feri naa, Aar pair payeen naa, Ruthda maniyen naa, Suthra jagayeen naa, Ve veero kuriye Karvara, Ve sarv suhagan Karvara, are sung by the married women who exchange their karvas with other women in the evening.

Take a look at our latest collection of Happy Karva Chauth 2018 wishes and messages in Hindi: WhatsApp status, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish family and friends:

“De jae umr tumhen hazaar -hazaar saal, aae to sang lae khushiyaan hazaar, har saal ham manae ye tyauhaar, bhar de hamaara daaman khushiyon ke saath, de jae umr tumhen hazaar-hazaar saal.”

“Sundarata kee pratispardha apane pure shabaab pe hai.. aaj ek chaand doosare chaand ke intazaar mein hai..!!..happy karw chhauth.”

“Na jaane kyon rah -rah kar ek baat hamen bahut hai sataatee , karava chauth karatee hai tumhaaree beevee , umr hamaaree kyon badhatee jaatee hai.”

“Meree vaalee tum jahaan bhee ho mere lie karava chauth ka vrat mat rakhana , meree gf ne rakh liya hai , tum baad mein rakh lena.”

“Poora din hai aaj hamaara upavaas , pati aaye jaldee yahee hai aas ,

na todana hamaaree ye aas , kyonki aaj hai karava chauth , aaj ke din mat karana hamaara upahaas”

“Karava chauth ka paavan vrat mainne aapake lie kiya hai kyonki aap hee ke prem aur sammaan ne mere jeevan ko naya rang diya hai.”

Read More