Happy Karva Chauth 2018 wishes and messages in Punjabi

One of the much-awaited and lovable festivals of Hindu religion is Karva Chauth which is thoroughly lauded in the nation. From women keeping fast for their beloved husbands and fiancée for their longevity. Well, with the changing mindset of society, men have too started keeping fast for their beloved partners. Nevertheless, talking about what stunning ladies do on this auspicious day is that they pamper themselves with beautiful sarees, suits, mehendis, nail paints and not to be missed beautiful bangles.

In Punjab, women on this day wake up before sunrise to have sargi which and soon after the sun rises, they wait till the rise of moon to break the fast. From beautiful Karva lamps to matti and mithai, the stunning plate of puja is decorated and exchanged in the evening with other ladies during puja. Not to be misses, Fenia is one of the most important part of the dawn meal during Karva Chauth. Fasting women are told not to fight with their husband, avoid knitting and eat wheat or rice. The entire story of Karva Chauth is narrated by an old lady during the puja.

During the puja, Sadaa suhagan Karve lo, Pati ki pyari karve lo, Saat bhaiyon ke behen karve lo, Vart karni karve lo, Saas ki pyaari karve lo is narrated by the women practising puja. Women who are not married can also keep the fast for their future husband.

“Apne Haathan ch Mein Choodiyaan Sajayia

Maathe te Apne Sindhoor Layaa,

Nikla Har Suhagan Chand de Intezaar ch,

Rab Undi Har Manokaamna Poori Kari…

Happy Karwa chauth My Husband.”

“Jodee meree teree kabhee toote na

tum aur main kabhee roothe na

ham aap 7 janm saath nibhaenge

har pal kee milakar khushiyaan manaenge”

“Mehendi da lal rang aapne,

pyar di gaharai dikhanda hai,

Mathe te lagaya hoya Sindoor,

Aapdi duaaye dikhaanda hai,

Gale ch paaya huwa mangalsutra,

Saadha majboot rishta dikhaanda hai.

Happy Karva Chauth 2018″

“Poora din hai aaj saada upavaas , pati aaye jaldee yahee hai aas ,

na todana saadi ye aas , kyonki aaj hai karava chauth , aaj ke din mat karana hamaara upahaas”

“In havaon ke saath ye pharamaan bheja hai

sooraj kee kiranon ke saath salaam bheja gaya hai

sabase pahale mubaarak ho karava chauth aap

ye ham aap paigaam bheja hai”

“Chaand kee roshanee ye paigam hai laee

aapake lie man mein khushiya hai chhaee

sabase pahale aap hamaare taraph se

karava chauth kee dher aur badhaee”

