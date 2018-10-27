Happy Karva Chauth 2018 wishes and messages LIVE Updates: And its that time of the season when all the married women and fiancees express their love towards their husbands. Although women on this day keep fast for their husbands until moonrise, they wear saree, bangles and beautiful Mehendi on the special day. Karva Chauth this year is being lauded on October 27, across the world by all the Indian women. Karva Chauth especially is celebrated in the Northern parts of India where women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the longevity of their paramours. The word Karva means eastern pots that are used to store wheat and Chauth means the 4th day. Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day of the Kartik month in the lunisolar calendar.
It is said that Karwa Chauth came back from the day of Mahabharata when Savitri requested Lord Yama, the lord of death for her husband’s soul. Pandavas and Draupadi are also considered the part of epic talks. Well, it is said that Arjun went to Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days. Fearing Arjuna’s safety, Draupadi decided to express her concern to brother Krishna. Draupadi was advised to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Lord Shiva.
Happy Karva Chauth 2018 wishes and messages LIVE Updates: WhatsApp status, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish family and friends:
Happy Karva Chauth 2018 wishes and messages
Bhaarateey balidaan aur pyaar ke lie bhaarateey mahilaon ko salaam karen.
Woh uparokt svarg se deviyon ka avataar hain. Happy Karva Chauth!
Karva Chauth 2018
Karava chauth na keval puraanee parampara hai balki ek aatmavishvaas hai jo ek premapoorn aur daraavanee patni ke apane pati ke lie vishvaas, prem aur dekhabhaal par hai. Happy Karva Chauth!
Karva Chauth wishes and SMS
Chandrama ki roshanee aapake jeevan ko khushee, khushee, shaanti aur sadbhaav se baadh de sakatee hai. Happy karava chauth!
Karva Chauth messages 2018
May you both always be together and may god keep showering his blessings on you both, Happy Karwa Chauth 2018!
Happy Karva Chauth!
Yeh vivaah hansee, khushee aur bhagavaan ke aasheervaad se bhara ho sakata hai. Happy Karwa Chauth!
Apnee praarthanaon kee pushti karen,
apane pati ke lambe jeevan ke lie.
mangal sootr aapako yaad dilaata hai,
vaada karata hai jo aapako baandhata hai.
aur mehandee ka rang,
apane pyaar kee gaharaee saabit karen.
Happy Karava chauth!
Happy Karva Chauth 2018
Veero kudiye Karvara, Sarv suhagan Karvara, Aye katti naya teri naa, Kumbh chrakhra feri naa, Aar pair payeen naa, Ruthda maniyen naa, Suthra jagayeen naa, Ve veero kuriye Karvara, Ve sarv suhagan Karvara.