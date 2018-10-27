Happy Karva Chauth 2018 wishes and messages LIVE Updates: Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day of the Kartik month in the lunisolar calendar. The word Karva means eastern pots that are used to store wheat and Chauth means the 4th day. Karwa Chauth this year is being lauded on October 27.

Happy Karva Chauth 2018 wishes and messages LIVE Updates: And its that time of the season when all the married women and fiancees express their love towards their husbands. Although women on this day keep fast for their husbands until moonrise, they wear saree, bangles and beautiful Mehendi on the special day. Karva Chauth this year is being lauded on October 27, across the world by all the Indian women. Karva Chauth especially is celebrated in the Northern parts of India where women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the longevity of their paramours. The word Karva means eastern pots that are used to store wheat and Chauth means the 4th day. Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day of the Kartik month in the lunisolar calendar.

It is said that Karwa Chauth came back from the day of Mahabharata when Savitri requested Lord Yama, the lord of death for her husband’s soul. Pandavas and Draupadi are also considered the part of epic talks. Well, it is said that Arjun went to Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days. Fearing Arjuna’s safety, Draupadi decided to express her concern to brother Krishna. Draupadi was advised to observe a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Lord Shiva.

Happy Karva Chauth 2018 wishes and messages LIVE Updates: WhatsApp status, wallpapers, quotes, greetings, SMS and Facebook posts to wish family and friends: