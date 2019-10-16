Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Quotes, Wishes in English: Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 17. According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, the festival falls on the fourth day after the full moon, in the month of Kartik.

October brings a lot of festive vibes along with it. During the time of festivals, markets and surroundings observe great enthusiasm and energy. The festive season starts from Navratra to Dussehra, and later from Karwa Chauth to Dhanteras and Diwali. This year Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 17. According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, the festival falls on the fourth day after the full moon, in the month of Kartik.

This day has its special significance in the life of married women as they keep fast for their husbands. It is believed that women who keep fast on this day for their husbands ensure their husband’s long-life and symbolises the pure and strong bond of love.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Quotes, Wishes in English

You are my first love and I’m willing to take a chance; until life is through, I’ll still be loving you. I will be true to you, just a promise from you will do. Happy Karva Chauth!

I started living the day you came in my life so if you are fasting for me then I just want to let you know that I want two live as long as you are there with me. Happy Karwa Chauth!

May the moonlight, flood your life with happiness and joy, peace and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth!

May this day fill your life with loads of love and happiness.

Hope all your wishes be granted. Happy Karva Chauth!

Together forever, never apart. Maybe in distance but never in heart. Make your better half feel special with Karwa Chauth gifts.

Spark your married life this Karwa Chauth with exotic flowers, gifts and pleasantries. Happy Karva Chauth!

May the two of you always stay together happily. Wishing you very happy Karva Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Quotes, Wishes in English: Karwa Chauth Quotes for Wife

The Mangal sutra reminds you of, the promises that bind you. And the colour of Mehndi, prove the depth of your love. Happy Karva Chauth!

May your dreams blossom and make you happy in many ways. Have a wonderful Karva Chauth!

Dear honey, sending you my warm wishes on Karwa Chauth for a long happy Married Life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

The day seems long and the moon doesn’t show, thirsty hungry, yet on the go salute Indian women for their sacrifice and love an incarnation of goddesses from heaven above. Happy Karwachauth!



Happy Karwa Chauth 2019 Quotes, Wishes in English: Karwa Chauth Quotes for Husband

As you celebrate the bond of marriage, wishing you a life of love and togetherness today and always. Happy Karva Chauth!

Together forever never apart maybe in distance but never in heart. Happy Karva Chauth!

Congratulations to all husbands for renewal of their life insurance. Happy Karva Chauth!

A dark cloud of gloom is hovering my heart. I am praying for your happiness and long life. You are always in my heart. Missing you very much on this Karwa Chauth!

If I were a tear in your eye I would roll down onto your lips but if you were a tear in my eye I would never cry as I would be afraid to lose you. Thanks for being mine forever. Happy Karva Chauth!

Dear husband, wishing for a long and happy life for you. A life that we both will cherish together for years to come. Happy Karwa Chauth

Love laughter and Good Luck too.. May this Karwa Chauth be super special for you.

May the sight of full moon fill your heart with happiness. Wishing you a blessed Karwa Chauth.