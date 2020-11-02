Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes Images, photos, hd wallpapers for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Status: Make your Karwa Chauth a love-filled affair by including your friends and family into the celebrations. Take a look at Happy Karva Chauth 2020 Images, photos, hd wallpapers for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Status.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 Wishes Images, photos, hd wallpapers for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Status: If there is one festival that all married women wait for all year around with enthusiasm and excitement then it is Karwa Chauth. This year, Karwa Chauth falls on 4th November, which happens to be a Wednesday. Celebrated mostly in North India, especially in the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and even Andhra Pradesh, wherein it is known as Atla Tadde, Karwa Chauth is celebrated four days after purnima (full moon) in Kartika month.

On this day, married women abstain from having food and water the whole day. They only break their fast after taking a look at the moon through a sieve. Once they take a look at the moon, their husbands help them complete their fast by offering them water.

While the essence of Karwa Chauth is limited to this, the festivities extend beyond this and start 2-3 days ahead of it. For the special day, women buy special ethnic outfits, get henna done and take special care of their skin, hair, nails and grooming in general.

Before their Karwa Chauth fast begins, the ladies have a special meal early in the morning, which is known as Sargi and is often prepared by their husband’s mother. During the day, all the women get together for a special puja wherein an older women or a priest narrates the story and significance of Karwa Chauth. As they revolve thaalis as per the customs, they pray for their husband’s long life.

To make the festivities even more special and a shared experience, don’t forget to wish your friends and family a happy karwa chauth by sharing these images, photos, hd wallpapers for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram Status.

