Kiss Day celebrates the most romantic moments shared by lovers. Kiss is the silent language of the heart as it conveys our innermost feelings to our beloved. So go ahead and enjoys the Kiss day 2018 with love, affection and tenderness make the day most memorable and remarkable. Here are best wishes, images, SMS, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp Messages and GIFs to send to your loved ones on Happy Kiss Day 2018.

The second month of the year is highlighted for its ‘Valentine week’. Love week starts from 7th February and stretched to 14th February which gives the lovebirds an opportunity to glorify their love. On Valentine’s week, February 13 is celebrated as the Kiss Day by the people in love. Kiss is the silent language of the heart as it conveys our innermost feelings to our beloved. As Valentine’s Day approaches, it’s the perfect time to explore why humans and how this whole concept of kissing to show love starts.

A theory says that a kiss is from the caveman age. It is thought that in primitive time a mother pre-chewed the food for her baby and transferred it ‘in a kiss’. A tender kiss is the best way what cannot be expressed in words. On kiss day you can express your emotions in a tender, comforting and a love-filled way. This day can be special and celebrate it with cards, flowers, and cakes to make it more memorable and exceptional. You can cherish these moments for your whole life. When celebrated this day turns into a day that you can always lovingly reminisce and remember. But due to some reasons, if you are far away from your loved one and cannot meet the person you love.

On this special day, you can send that person a lovely gift or flowers, if that can be delivered right at special person’s doorstep. On the Kiss day, remember that kisses cost nothing but they are sensitive carrying expressions, carrying warmth, which everyone loves to feel. So go ahead and enjoys the Kiss day with love, affection and tenderness. Shower the ones you love with all the joy you can and make the day most memorable and remarkable.

So here are Happy Kiss Day 2018, February 13: Best Wishes, Images, SMS, Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp Messages and GIFs to send to your loved ones:

Kiss : It’s Not Nokia…Connecting People

Kiss : It’s Not Nike..Just Do It.

Kiss : It’s Not Pepsi..Yeh Dil Maange More

But Kiss Is Like Pan Parag..Ek Se Mera Kya Hoga!!

You Are Sweet Than Honey.

Pure Than Milk.

Soft Than Flower.

Since I Have You As My Lover,

Come To Me Near,

I”ll Kiss Your Lips Without Fear.

U”ll Say, Having You Is Treasure & Be With Me For Ever.

For Me Personally, Everything Is On A Kiss. – Anna Friel

Happiness Is Like A Kiss. You Must Share It To Enjoy It. – Bernard Meltzer