Happy Kiss Day Shayari in Hindi 2019, Romantic Shayari, love status, beautiful Kiss Day images for Girlfriend, Boyfriend and Lovers: Kiss Day is celebrated every year on 12th February and depicts the strength of the relationship and the physical bond of the relationship. Make your loved ones feel more special by selected Hindi shayaris, images and messages.

Valentines week is going on and has started with the adorable days like Rose day on 7th of February, Propose day on 8th of February, Chocolate day on 9th of February, Teddy day on 10th of February, Promise day on 11th of February, Hug Day on 12th of February and now it is the time for the Kiss day. On Kiss day, people show their love for the special ones by planting a kiss on their lips, cheeks or forehead.

There are different types of kisses for your lover, including gentle, hard, soft, unique, affectionate and passionate. On the Kiss day, you can legally kiss your partner or to be partner without any objection if they permit to do so. Kiss Day is celebrated Internationally with great enthusiasm and energy. A kiss defines the depth, physical bond, and connection between two lovers. Many things can be told about a person by the style of kissing.

दिल अब बस तुझे ही चाहता है,

तेरी यादों में ये खो जाता है,

लग गयी है इस में इश्क की आग ऐसी.

के तेरे होंठो को चुमने को दिल चाहता है.

जब आती है याद तुम्हारी

तो करके आँखें बंद तुम्हे मिस कर लेते हैं

मुलाकात तो रोज़ हो नही पाती

इसलिए ख़यालो में ही किस कर लेते हैं…..

एक लड़कीने छोटे बच्चे के गाल पर Kiss ? किया.

लड़की – अरे!! Sorry… तुम्हारे गाल पर तो लिपस्टीक लग गई…

बच्चा – कुछ अच्छा करने से अगर दाग लगते है,

तो दाग अच्छे है…?

Aaj barish me tere sang nahana hai,

Sapna ye mera kitna Suhana hai,

Barish ki bunde jo gire tere hotho pe,

Unhe apne hotho se uthana hai.

काश मेरे होंठ तेरे होंठों को छू जाए

देखूं जहा बस तेरा ही चेहरा नज़र आए

हो जाए हमारा रिश्ता कुछ ऐसा

होंठों के साथ हमारे दिल भी जुड़ जाए

मोहब्बत के रंग में डूबी शाम हो

एक नई शुरुआत का पैगाम हो

मिले तेरे होंठ मेरे होंठों से ऐसे

जैसे मेरे होंठ तेरे और तेरे होंठ मेरे नाम हो

Happy Kiss Day

हद से ज्यादा तेरे करीब आने को जी करता है

तेरे होंठों को मेरे होंठों से छू जाने को जी करता है

तुम हो मेरे बेताब दिल की धड़कन

तुम्हें अपना बनाने को जी करता हैं

Happy Kiss Day

नैना थे कहां आपके इतने शराबी पहले

चेहरा था कहां आपका इतना किताबी पहले

आइना तो ज़रा देखिए लबों को चूमने के बाद

क्या होंठ थे आपके इतने गुलाबी पहले

Happy Kiss Day

