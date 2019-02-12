Happy Kiss Day wishes messages quotes 2019 in English: Celebrating the week of love, valentines week is finally coming to an end. As lovers from all around come together to kiss their significant one on Kiss Day, here are some hearty, love filled cute messages, quotes, wishes, shayaris, wallpapers, gifs, etc.

Happy Kiss Day wishes messages quotes 2019 in English: As Valentines week is coming to an end, lovers from all around the world will be celebrating the 6th day of the week Kiss day- by kissing their love and showing how much they mean to them. Love knows no distance so don’t be nervous or sad if you can’t kiss your significant one, rather send some cute messages, gifts, to make up for it.

Valentines week is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm all over the world whether it be in India or anywhere else. To celebrate the last day of Valentines week Kiss Day here are some cute, heartfelt messages, quotes, shayaris, for your significant one, wish them a very happy kiss day with these messages!

Kiss Day 2019 wishes and quotes-

1. You Are Sweet Than Honey.

Pure Than Milk.

Soft Than Flower.

Since I Have You As My Lover,

Come To Me Near,

I”ll Kiss Your Lips Without Fear.

U”ll Say, Having You Is Treasure & Be With Me For Ever.

2. Love is heat.

You are sweet.

When two lips meet.

Love is complete.

Lots of kisses for you on this Kiss Day.

3. Sunshine gives us heat,

Rain gives us water,

Wind gives us air to breathe,

And a sweet kiss energizes our relationship.

Happy kiss day!

4. I am like a Kiss, not because of its beauty, but because I am able to bloom and grow with you.

5. Kiss is the most natural way to Express love, affection and care Happy kiss day to my loved ones. “Kisses are like happiness So it is best when shared Happy KISS day…

6. Those random kisses

on my forehead,

and the way you smile

every time you see me,

that means the world to me.

7. If I Had A Chance

I Would Kiss Your Lips Every Second,

Every Minute,

Every Hour,

And Every Day And Never Get Tired

8. My love for you grows more with each passing day, The thought of your gorgeous face takes my breath away: Those brown eyes fill my soul with happiness,

Those luscious lips I love to kiss.

9. Five benefits of Kissing

Change Taste

Burn Calories

Lips never go dry

Relieve stress

Make face muscles strong

So keep Kissing

10. What Can Make Me Stop Kissing You,

Wind, Rain, Or Sunshine?

Nothing.

A Day Without A Kiss Makes Me Sick.

Kiss Day 2019 wallpapers:

