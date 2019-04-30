Happy Labour Day 2019 Status for Whatsapp & Facebook, beautiful wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to wish Happy Workers' Day or May Day: Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year and in many countries, it is also known as May Day. It is celebrated as the victory of several workers who protested for the eight hours working a day. Send beautiful wishes, quotes, messages, greetings on Whatsapp & Facebook to wish Happy Workers' Day or May Day to friends and colleagues.

Happy Labour Day 2019 Status for Whatsapp & Facebook, beautiful wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to wish Happy Workers’ Day or May Day: In many countries, Labour Day is an annual holiday to celebrate the achievements of workers and also called May Day. Internationally, it is celebrated on May 1 and is known as International Worker’s Day. Labour Day is celebrated as the victory of several workers who protested for the eight hours working a day, which advocates eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation and eight hours for rest.

In Australia, Labour Day is known as Eight-Hour Day and in Nothern Territory is referred to as May Day. It is always celebrated on Monday. In Queensland, marches or parades held to celebrate it and in Italy, the government declared a public holiday on this day and celebrate a fest ‘Festa dei Lavoratori’. In Georgia, this day is declared as a national holiday and people of Georgia celebrates this day by dancing around a maypole, crowning a May Queen.

History of Labour Day:

In the 19th century, most of the labours worked 10 to 12 hours per day providing one day leave in each week. In 1856, few stonemasons workers staged a well-organised protest in Melbourne. The protest held at the Parliament House with other members of the building trade. During the protest, they demanded eight-hours work a day with no loss in wages. The government agreed to demands.

This win is the first win for the labours but the problems didn’t end here. Women were paid fewer wages than men and take the labour as same as men. However, several workers celebrated the eight-hours victory via marching a parade in May 1856. After two decades, many other workers protested for eight hours working hour across the country. As a result, the working week changed to five days.

Happy Labour Day 2019 Status for Whatsapp & Facebook: Send beautiful wishes, Quotes, messages, greetings to wish Happy Labour Day:

Stand up for workers all over the world. They are true heroes of every nation and the ladder through which the economy of every nation grows. Worker’s day is a happy day for relaxation and merriment. Every worker is diligent and deserves a May Bloom on this International Labour Day.

As heaven is a blessing to all living things, workers are blessings to every nation. They should be celebrated. You can celebrate workers by sending them best wishes or inspiring messages quotes to enable them do more at work.

As you celebrate a worker, you celebrate yourself because you are a worker in some respects. We created a few messages you can use both to celebrate workers and wish them a happy day celebration.

Labour Day marks not just the triumph of worker’s spirit but a renewal of fertile goddess of creativity and human dignity. Wishing You Happy Labour Day

The power of workers’ solidarity is the unstoppable wave that creates a change in any country. Workers rule every nation. Happy worker’s day.