Happy Labour Day 2019 wishes, quotes, messages, greetings: WhatsApp SMS, Facebook status, wallpapers, GIF images to send Labour Day wishes to your friends and Colleagues: The International Labour Day which is also called as a working day or Mayday. The day is celebrated to promote the contribution and struggle of the labours which they made in their daily life. The labour day is celebrated on May 1 across the world except for USA and Canada, they celebrated the day on first Monday of September. On the labour day, there is a national holiday for all the working class people, so the labours can enjoy their day with no worry and work.

On labour day, people send inspiring and motivating message of the labour day wishes to the working class labour. The international Labour day is promoted by the international Labour movement in order to protect the interest of the working class labour. Every year, the labours fought with the injustice happen with them in their daily life, so this day was celebrated by labour to give tribute to their hard work

History about Labour day

The labour day is celebrated to pay tribute to the Haymarket Massacre. On May 1, 1886 around 400000 workers were peacefully protesting in Chicago for an eight-hour shift, but the result was they got killed brutally by Chicago police to raise their voices. After that, the protest was held in a different part of the world and the labour stood together for the injustice happen with them and their own right. So, from then the labour day is celebrated to pay the tribute to the massacre.

The labour day is celebrated for the labour who stood for their right. The world salute to the labour who always fought with injustice and exploitation happens with them. So, let’s celebrate this day by sharing motivational and heartfelt messages, to all the working class Labour.

There is precious little hope to be got out of whatever keeps us industrious, but there is a chance for us whenever we cease work and become star-gazer.

God give me work, till my life shall end And life, till my work is done.

A bad day at work is better than a good day in hell.

If all the cars in the United States were placed end to end, it would probably be Labor Day Weekend.

A man is not idle because he is absorbed in thought. There is visible labour and there is an invisible labour