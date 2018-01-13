Indian Army soldiers celebrated Lohri in their own style. Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers lighted bonfire in Poonch sector of Kashmir valley and shared greetings with each other. Popcorns, peanuts, gajak, music, dance and lots of fun were the main highlights of their celebration. Soldiers also wished for peace and promised a safe atmosphere in the region.

People in the northern region of India are celebrating the festival of Lohri with great joy, enthusiasm and happiness on Saturday. Most of the people will celebrate this auspicious occasion with their family, friends and loved ones. But have you ever thought about those who are away from their family, just to protect you. Indian army soldiers, who are on duty 24X7 to guard the borders of the country, have celebrated this festival in their own style on Line of Control (LOC). These pictures are from the Poonch sector, where Indian Army Soldiers are celebrating the festival of Lohri.

The festive spirit and joy of the festival can be seen on the faces of BSF jawans (Border security force Soldiers). Popcorns, peanuts, gajak, music, dance and lots of fun are the main highlights of their celebration. Lohri is a popular Punjabi festival, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in north India. This is the first festival for the calendar year, which marks the end of winter season. It’s a traditional welcome of longer days and sun’s journey to the northern hemisphere.

In Punjab, the harvest festival Lohri is marked by eating sheaves of roasted corn from the new harvest. The January sugarcane harvest is celebrated in the Lohri festival. Sugarcane products such as gur and gajak are central to Lohri celebrations, as are nuts which are harvested in January. The other important food item of Lohri is radish which can be harvested between October and January. Mustard greens are cultivated mainly in the winter months because the crop is suitable to the agro-climatic conditions.