Punjab’s most popular festival Lohri is related to harvesting of wheat and sugarcane. This is an auspicious time for newly wedded couples and newborn babies. It may also mark the end of all evil as the families pray, positivity and purity is believed to infuse in their households. Every year Lohri falls on January 13.

Lohri is a popular major Punjabi festival which is celebrated in northern India mainly by Sikh and Hindu families. This festival is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. Lohri is related to the wheat and production of sugarcane in North India. January is considered as the best time to harvest the sugarcane crops. This festival falls on 13th January every year. People light up bonfire and worship fire (Agni dev) and wish for happiness and prosperity for themselves and their family. Lohri involves a Puja Parikrama around the bonfire and distribution of Prasad. Wheat, rice, popcorn’s, til ladoos, peanuts, gajak and gur or jaggery is distributed as prasad on this day. This symbolizes a prayer to Agni, the spark of life, for abundant crops and prosperity. The first Lohri of a newborn child and a newlywed bride is considered very auspicious.

Ritual of feeding fire:

It is believed that wheat, rice, popcorn’s, til ladoos, peanuts, gajak and gur or jaggery and sarso ka saag are fed to the fire in the hope to seek blessings from the God of Fire or Agni. It may also mark the end of all evil as the families pray, positivity and purity is believed to infuse in their households. This act of feeding foods to the fire may also be auspicious for newly married couples and to-be-parents for a blessed life ahead.

The Punjabi style of celebrating this festival is to Share joy, sweets and Dance with lots of laughs and balle balle…