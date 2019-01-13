Happy Lohri 2019: Lohri, the Punjabi harvest festival, is celebrated on January 13 every year. People offer prayers and distribute popcorns, peanuts, rewari and gajak to family, friends and neighbours dancing around the bonfire on this day. Here is the list of songs which will make you dance at your best.

Happy Lohri 2019: Lohri, the Punjabi harvest festival, is celebrated on January 13 every year. The festival marks the end of winter and the start of the crop season. The festival falls a night before Makar Sankranti. On this day, the sun enters the northern hemisphere. Lohri is mainly celebrated by the Hindu and Sikh communities. People offer prayers and distribute popcorns, peanuts, rewari and gajak to family, friends and neighbours dancing around the bonfire on this day.

Lohri marks a special significance for the newly married couples and the ones who have given birth to a child.

t is also traditional to eat til rice which is made by mixing jaggery, sesame seeds and rice on this day. Like every other Punjabi festival, Lohri is celebrated with dance and folk music.

Here is the list of songs which will make you dance at your best:

Read More