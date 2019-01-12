Happy Lohri 2019: Lohri will be celebrated tomorrow i.e. 13 January, 2019. The festival is celebrated all across India to enjoy the welcome of the harvest of rabi crops. This festival is celebrated to enjoy the bonfire with gajajk, popcorn and revdiyan. On this occasion, people exchange greetings and wishes via either social media, SMS or quotes. We bring you the list of wishes for you to celebrate on this day.

Happy Lohri 2019: All across the nation, everyone is geared up to celebrate the festival of happiness and prosperity, Lohri on January 13th. The festival is celebrated to welcome the harvest of rabi crops. On this occasion, this festival is celebrated to enjoy the bonfire with gajjak, popcorn and revdiyan. This is mainly celebrated by the Hindu and Sikh communities after litting the bonfire.

The highlights of the traditional winter foods are sarson (mustard leaves), sesame, whole wheat and spinach, Til (sesame) and rorhi (jaggery) are eaten. It is believed that the word Lohri was coined by two words i.e. ’til’ which means festival and ‘rorhi’. Combining together it gives us ’tilorhi’or Lohri.

This festival is mainly celebrated mainly Punjabi community. On this occasion, people can exchange Whatsapp wishes, Twitter wishes, Lohri 2019 SMS and Lohri 2019 quotes

We bring you with a list of Lohri with wishes quotes and photos.

WhatsApp Wishes

Between yesterday’s mistakes and tomorrow’s hope, there is a fantastic opportunity, called “TODAY”!! Live it in style!!… Happy Lohri In softly glowing candlelight, May all ur dreams cum true. Every star of every night brings luck & joy to u… Wish u n ur family a very HAPPY LOHRI. Wishing God’s abundant blessings fill your life with happiness and pleasant surprises this Lohri and always. Have a happy Lohri!

Facebook Wishes

Happy Lohri Posted by Lohri on Monday, 12 January 2015

Twitter wishes

Hello friend's 🙏🙏🙏🙏#happylohri 🔥🔥

Lohri festival 1 day to go !! — Mr.HARINDER SINGH DHALIWAL 💞 (@its_RomySingh) January 12, 2019

Lohri 2019 SMS

Days of joy, weeks of laughter. Months of good luck and year of prosperity. Here I wish you a cheerful Lohri! May the delicious taste of makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, the sweetness of gur and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity this festive season. Happy Lohri! The worst of the winter is over, spring is not far away – Happy Lohri!

Lohri 2019 quotes

May this Lohri bring opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements. Happy Lohri The sound of dhol is in the air, so dance to beats and share and care, May the rhythms keep you always happy this I wish for you on Lohri! Happy Lohri Wish that warmth of Bonn fire, the sweetness of gud and rewari at Lohri remain with you forever

