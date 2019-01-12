Happy Lohri 2019 Gif images, HD wallpapers, download Lohri photos, WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status: Lohri, a Punjabi folk festival, which is celebrated primarily by Sikhs and Hindus is celebrated on January 13, 2019. The farmers give their first crop of rabi to the lord and distribute popcorns, peanuts, rewari and gajak to family, friends and neighbours on this day.

Happy Lohri 2019: Lohri, a Punjabi folk festival, which is celebrated primarily by Sikhs and Hindus is celebrated on January 13, 2019. The significance of this festival is the passing of winters and the starting of spring. Lohri marks the end of winter season and is a traditional welcome of longer days and sun’s journey to the northern hemisphere. On this day, the people worship fire and offer prayers. The farmers give their first crop of rabi to the lord and distribute popcorns, peanuts, rewari and gajak to family, friends and neighbours.

The festival of Lohri have a special significance for the newly married couple and the ones who have given birth to the child. The Punjabi festival comes with excitement, joy and fun. The bonfire ceremony or Lohri goddess is made with woods and cattle dung and adds the Punjabi flavour with folks songs like Sundar Mundariye.

Here are Happy Lohri 2019 Gif images, HD wallpapers, download Lohri photos, WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status:

Sundar mundariye, tera kaun vichara…

May this lohri bring lots of laughter and joy in your home.

Happy Lohri!

Hoping this harvest season, smile light up faces of all your loved ones and you enjoy the festivities with a bang!

Happy Lohri!

Mittha gurh te vich mil geya til,

Udi patang te khil geya dil,

Har pal sukh te har vele shaanti,

Rabb kare sabda bhala…

Ral mil ke lohri manao! Happy lohri!

Read More