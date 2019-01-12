The festival happiness and prosperity, Lohri is here. Like every year, the festival is being celebrated across the nation. If you are confused how to wish your loved ones, we bring you with Lohri wishes, images, wallpapers, quotes, status, SMS, messages, photos, pics, and greetings that you can share with them.

Happy Lohri 2019: Every year Lohri is celebrated on January 13th across the nation. This auspicious day of festival brings happiness and prosperity to a family. This is mainly celebrated by the Hindu and the Sikh communities after lighting the bonfire. On this day, popcorns, peanuts, rewari and gajak are distributed to all the neighbours, friends and relatives. A feast, song and dance programme is being arranged and everyone welcomes the good crop.

This festival is celebrated the harvest of rabi crops, those which are sown in winter. The traditional winter foods like sarson (mustard leaves), sesame, whole wheat and spinach, Til (sesame) and rorhi (jaggery) are eaten. It is believed that the words ’til’ festival and ‘rorhi’ together make ’tilorhi’. Eventually, it was coined as Lohri.

Bonfire is a significant part of this festival. This is considered as the harvest of the new crops. It symbolizes Agni, the God of Fire. People gather around the bonfire, sing songs and throw in foods like gajak, chikki, puffed rice, popcorn, rewari, sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts and sugarcane to pay homage to roots.

Here are Lohri wishes, images, wallpapers, quotes, status, SMS, messages, photos, pics, and greetings that you can share with your closed and loved ones:

Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam,

Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam.

Happy Lohri !!

Mittha gurh te vich mil geya til,

Udi patang te khil geya dil,

Har pal sukh te har vele shaanti,

Rabb kare sabda bhala…

Ral mil ke lohri manao! Happy lohri!

Hoping this harvest season, smile light up faces of all your loved ones and you enjoy the festivities with a bang!

Happy Lohri!

Sundar mundariye, tera kaun vichara…

May this lohri bring lots of laughter and joy in your home.

Happy Lohri!

Wishing this harvest season brings happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Lohri!

Sardi ki thar–tharahat mein,

Moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath,

Lohri mubaarak ho aapko,

Dosti aur rishton ki garmahat ke saath

Wishing you and your family a very happy lohri!

Sab nu Lohri diyaan lakh lakh vadaiyaan!

Happy lohri!

Makki di roti te sarson da saag,

Fulle, rewari te gajak vi naal,

Nachde ne saare te vich baldi aag,

Dhol di awaaj te nachdi mutiyaar,

Mubaarak hove tussi sab nu lohri da tyohaar!

HAPPY LOHRI!

May the light of the holy pyre provide warmth to your loved ones and fill them with divine guidance this lohri. Happy Lohri to you all!

Balle Balle! Lohri is here, dhol bajao, nachcho gao!

Have a rocking time!

Happy Lohri!

Happy first lohri to your little one.

May the festival bring lots of happiness and joy into your lives!

Enjoy!

May warmth and light of the bonfire translate into your life.

Have a blessed lohri!

Dance, eat and be merry, the

May the delicious taste of makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, the sweetness of gur and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity this festive season.

Happy Lohri!

