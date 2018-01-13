Lohri festival is one of the most awaited festivals in the Hindu religion especially in Punjabis, Sikh community as it is a time when families sit together and spend quality time with their loved ones, friends, families by lighting the bonfire and dancing on folk songs. People with the advancement of technology, send the greetings, wishes on social media to their loved ones wishing them Happy Lohri. So for all those who are looking to send lohri wishes in english to their family members, check out Happy Lohri messages and wishes in English for 2018 for WhatsApp messages, lohri wishes and greetings, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone.

Lohri is one of the most important festivals which arrives at the beginning of the new year and is one Hindu festival which is very live, enchanting, full of fun, dance, delicious food and bonfire. Lohri falls a day before Makar Sankranti in the month of Paush and is set by the solar part of the lunisolar Indian calendar. People wish their loved ones Happy Lohri messages, greetings on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter using beautiful images, GIFs and other social media gestures. The best and most loved custom, tradition or ritual of this festival is to celebrate the occasion by lighting the bonfire, getting together with family members, friends, loved ones.

Lohri is a fun time especially in Punjabis and Sikh community. Lohri is a live and upbeat festival with a twist of desi rituals and traditions. People in societies indulge in social gatherings by lighting the bonfire in the evening time and sit together for long hours chatting, talking to each other and spending some quality time. During the evening on Lohri, people dress up in traditional style, most commonly used attires are kurta pyjamas for men and churidar suit for women.

The evening bonfire is a most amazing part of the festival or it won't be wrong to say that many people believe that festival is celebrated to light the bonfire only. However, Lohri is celebrated to mark the beginning of end of the winter season as from this day onwards, days start getting longer and night start getting shorter.