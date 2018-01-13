Lohri is here to mark the end of winters, the end of chilly winds, woolen clothes, fog and lazy days. Lohri is a Punjabi folk festival that is celebrated all around the country. It precedes Makar Sankranti and Onam both of which mark the beginning of the harvest season. People come out of their cozy blankets and warm rooms to stand next to a bonfire and eat delicious food like Popcorn, Peanuts, Jaggery, Gajak, Sarson da saag with Makki di roti, radish. It is also traditional to eat “til rice” which is made by mixing jaggery, sesame seeds, and rice.

Lohri is marked with a Puja Parikrama around the bonfire and distribution of Prasad. This symbolises a prayer to Agni, the spark of life, for abundant crops and prosperity. The first Lohri of a newborn child and a newlywed bride is considered very auspicious. The Punjabi festival Lohri coincides with the Assam’s Bhogali Bihu and Pongal in Tamil Nadu both of which mark the beginning of a new season. The festival season has officially begun and we are now waiting for Holi!

So here we bring you some Happy Lohri 2018 Wishes you can share with your loved ones:

Here are a few tunes you can enjoy during Lohri: