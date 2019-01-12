Happy Lohri wishes messages shayari quotes 2019 in Hindi: Lohri is celebrated with lighting a bonfire, eating sheaves of roasted corns, gurh, Gajak, Sarson da saag with Makki di roti, radish, and jaggery. According to folk stories it is also considered traditional to eat til rice which is a mixture of jaggery, sesame seeds, and rice. In some parts of India, this dish is also called as Tricholi.

Happy Lohri wishes messages shayari quotes 2019 in Hindi: One of the most popular festivals of India Lohri which is a Punjabi folk festival is mostly celebrated by Sikhs and Hindus in North India. According to folk stories Lohri is believed to be a festival which marks the passing away of winter solstice and beginning of the summer solstice. Lohri also is known as Lal Loi in various parts of India, the festival is basically celebrated every year on January 13 which is a night before Makar Sankranti which is also known as Maghi according to the lunisolar Bikrami calendar. In scientific terms, Lohri is a festival to welcome longer days and marks sun’s journey to the northern hemisphere.

Lohri is celebrated with lighting a bonfire, eating sheaves of roasted corns, gurh, Gajak, Sarson da saag with Makki di roti, radish, and jaggery. According to folk stories it is also considered traditional to eat til rice which is a mixture of jaggery, sesame seeds, and rice. In some parts of India, this dish is also called as Tricholi. On the occasion of Lohri here are some Hindi Lohri wishes, Shayari, pictures, and gifs. We wish you a very happy Lohri 2019.

र्र्दी की थर्राहट मेंमूंगफली , रेवड़ी और गुड़ की मिठास के साथलोहड़ी मुबारक हो आपकोदोस्ती और रिश्ते की गर्माहट के साथ हम आपके दिल में रहते हैंइसलिए हर गम सहते हैंकोई हम से पहले ना कह दे आपकोइसलिए हम पहले ही आपको “हैप्पी लोहड़ी” कहते हैं मूंगफली दी खुशबू ते गुर: दी मिठास,मक्की दी रोटी ते सरसों दा साग,दिल दी खुंशी ते आपनों दा प्यार,मुबारक होवे तुहानूं लोहड़ी दा त्यौहार दिल की ख़ुशी और अपनों का प्यारमुबारक हो आपको लोहरी का त्यौहार लोहरी की शुभकामनाएँ पॉपकॉर्न की खुशबू, मूंगफली की बहारलोहड़ी का त्यौहार आने को तैयारथोड़ी सी मस्ती, थोड़ा सा प्यारमुबारक हो आपको लोहड़ी का त्यौहार चाँद को चांदनी मुबारक,दोस्त को दोस्ती मुबारक,मुझको आप मुबारक,और मेरी तरफ़ से आपको लोहड़ी मुबारक आपको और आपके परिवार को लोहड़ी की लाख-लाख बधाइयाँ,रब करे अप के जीवन में इन्हों खुशियों की बारिश होवे,आपको लोहरी उत्सव की बधाई हो

