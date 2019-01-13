Happy Lohri wishes messages shayari quotes 2019 in Punjabi: Lohri is basically celebrated on January 13, 2019, every year and it marks as the passing away of the winter solstice and the beginning of summer days. The Punjabi folk festival is one of the most popular and celebrated festivals which is mostly celebrated by lighting up a bonfire, eating cashews, gajak, gurh, Sarson da saag with Makki di roti, radish, and jaggery.

The Punjabi folk festival is one of the most popular and celebrated festivals which is mostly celebrated by lighting up a bonfire, eating cashews, gajak, gurh, Sarson da saag with Makki di roti, radish, and jaggery. In some parts of the country til rice is also had, which is a mixture of jaggery, sesame seeds, and rice also called as Tricholi in various parts of India. On the occasion of Lohri here are some Punjabi Lohri wishes, shyari, pictures, and gifs. We wish you a very happy Lohri 2019.

1. Is se pahle k lohri ki sham ho jaye,

Mera sms auron ki tarha aam ho jaye,

aur Sare mobile network jam ho jaye,

Apko lohri ki shubh kamnayen

2. Eh Kudiyan Chidiyan Ne,

Thodi Der Reh Ke Udd Jana,

Ehna Vehde Aayi Kunj Nu Choga Paoge K Nahi

Lohri Manaoge K Nahi. Happy Lohri

3. As the fire of lohri flourishes,

Let us hope that all our sorrows end with it.

Let the glory of the festival fill our

lives with happiness.

Wishing happy lohri to you all.

4. chaand ko chandni Mubarak,

dost ko dosti Mubarak,

mujhko aap Mubarak,

aur meri taraf se apko lohri Mubarak.

5. Yaad rakhea kro dil vich saadi,

Bhave rakhea kro thori sohneyo.

Asi tohade nalo pehla wish karni,

Sadde walon happy lohri sohneyo.

6. Meetha Gud Mein Milgya Til,

Udi Patang Aur Khilgya Dil,

Har Pal Sukh Aur Har Din Shanti Apke Liye

HAPPY LOHRI.

7. Happy Lohri”, Vekheya Saadi Yaari,

Savere Savere Hi Wish Maari,

Ehnu Kehnde Ne Hoshiyari,

Hun Wish Karan Di Tuhaadi Hai Vaari.

8. Jaise Jaise lohri ki aag tez ho,

waise waise hamre dukhon ka ant ho.

Lohri ka parkash,

aap ki zindagi ko parkashmay kar de.

9. Popcorn ki khushbu, Mungfali ki bahar,

lohari ka teohar aane ko Tayar..

Thodi si masti, Thodasa pyar,

ek din pehle o mere yaar,

10. mubarak ho aapko lohri ka teohar.

Twinkle-twinkle little sardaar,

Bhangra paaye in the car,

Punjabi tadka te daal fry,

Twanu LOHRI di lakh lakh vadhai..!!

11. Sardi ki thartharahat mein,

moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath,

Lohri mubaarak ho pyar, dosti aur

rishtey ki garmahat ke saath!

12. I wish that Warmth of Bonfire,

Sweetness of GUR And REWRI,

Remain with You forever,

Wish you very Happy LOHRI !

